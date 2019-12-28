EDITORIAL: Iran Protests Will Continue Until Victory

December 26 marked the 40th day commemoration for over 1,500 protesters killed during the nationwide uprising in November. The uprising erupted on November 15 initially over a regime-initiated fuel price hike. Terrified of another round of protests, the regime had placed all is repressive forces on full alert across the country.

40 days later, as the main opposition, National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said in a statement on December 26, “Terrified of the eruption of another nationwide uprising on the 40th day memorial of the martyrs of the November uprising, the clerical regime not only cut off the Internet but also mobilized all of its suppressive forces, including the IRGC, the State Security Force, the Bassij, plainclothes and intelligence ministry agents, as well as the mounted and dismounted anti-riot units in many parts of Tehran and other cities in a frantic effort to prevent the ceremonies honoring the martyrs.”

These measures were unprecedented and much more severe in comparison to those implemented after the 2018 popular uprising. They clearly contradict the regime’s claim of being able to control the situation and calm the restive Iranian society.

The regime’s authorities committed mass murder to prevent the theocracy from collapsing. According to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), over 1,500 people have been killed, 4,000 injured and 12,000 arrested. The MEK has so far revealed the identities of over 600 martyrs.

40 days later, the regime’s Supreme National Security Council still refuses to publish any statistics about the number of protesters it has gunned down, injured or even the number of detainees.

The level of fear expressed by Tehran is another indication that the uprising is ongoing, and its aim is nothing but the downfall of this regime.

On December 6, 2019, Mohammad Javad Bagheri, the representative of the regime's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in Asalem, stated during the Friday prayer that protesters were not demanding anything from the government, and they had had enough of the regime's policies.

On December 20, Mohammad Baqer Farzaneh, the representative of Khamenei in Mashhad, revealed his fear in the Friday prayer sermon, saying, “The people’s outrage is hidden … and no one can stop them if this outrage explodes!... The closest incident came in November… If we ignore the people’s situation, … they will whip us, eat our bodies, break our bones ... It is dangerous!

On Friday, December 20, Ali Khamenei’s representative in Tehran, Mohammad Emami Kashani, warned the regime’s officials and said: “We must be careful, be careful about the time, about problems… What are we doing? Are we asleep or awake? It seems we cannot understand our enemies’ plans!”

The unprecedented fear of the mullahs regarding the inevitable threat of being overthrown reveals that the situation of the Iranian society has passed the point of no return.

As the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, Maryam Rajavi, said during the memorial of slain protesters in Ashraf 3, home to MEK members, on November 22, "Today, amidst the river of blood that is flowing in the streets, amidst the fire and smoke billowing from the vast and unprecedented standoff, and amidst the ruling henchmen’s screams of fear, the prospect of victory and freedom is becoming ever brighter."

We also see the names of #Iran’s courageous women among the proud martyrs of the uprising. Their valiance and audacity instilled fear in Khamenei’s Revolutionary Guards, so much so that they repeatedly acknowledged the significant role of women in the uprising #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/UC6YIgPg2f — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 26, 2019

