Iran Protests: Martyrs of the Nationwide Uprising Honored on 40th Day Memorial Despite Unprecedented Security Measures

Netblocks.org non-governmental organization that monitors cyber-security and the governance of the internet, confirms that the Internet was shut down almost completely by the regime on December 26, 2019

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 27 December 2019 .

Iran Uprising – No. 65

Terrified of the eruption of another nationwide uprising on the 40th day memorial of the martyrs of the November uprising, the clerical regime not only cut off the Internet but also mobilized all of its suppressive forces, including the IRGC, the State Security Force, the Bassij, plainclothes and intelligence ministry agents, as well as the mounted and dismounted anti-riot units in many parts of Tehran and other cities in a frantic effort to prevent the ceremonies honoring the martyrs.

In some cities such as Karaj and Shiraz, the regime deployed helicopter surveillance. Elsewhere, like Orumiyeh, snipers took positions on rooftops.

December 26 - Karaj, #Iran

"Our pain is your pain! People, join our ranks!"

"Viva Iran!"

"People did not die for us to compromise & praise the murderous leader!"#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/v4rZi0ePZN — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 26, 2019

Nevertheless, in many cities such as Karaj, Shahriar, Isfahan, Sari, Mashhad, Shiraz, Behbahan, Orumiyeh and Yazdan-Shahr, people gathered at the martyrs’ graves and pledged to uphold their ideals and continue their path. They also staged gatherings in streets or squares, chanting anti-regime slogans.

In Karaj, the regime deployed helicopters and dispatched herds of its plainclothes agents to Behesht-e Sakineh cemetery, but failed to prevent the large presence of people who had gone there to pay homage to the martyrs. The crowd was chanting, “death to the dictator,” “we did not sacrifice to compromise and praise the murderous leader.” Suppressive forces attacked the crowd on site or those approaching the cemetery and arrested a number of them.

Dec 26 - Karaj, #Iran



Brave Iranians defying the regime's crackdown & holding a ceremony for civilians killed by security forces in the Nov uprising.



Chant:

"No fear! We're all together!"



Sign:

"Hail to the November 2019 uprising martyrs"#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/Z13rwiPVFJ — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 26, 2019

In Shahriar, many people took part in a memorial for Nader Momeni. In Behbahan hundreds paid homage to Mahmoud and Mehrdad Dashtinia, shot to death by the security forces.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

December 26, 2019

Print Email