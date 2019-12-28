Iran: Torching Centers of Suppression, Khamenei’s Pictures on 40th Day Memorial for Martyrs of the Uprising
Iran: The MEK Resistance Units, torched pictures and banners of regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the bases of the paramilitary Bassij, and the so-called seminaries in different parts of Tehran and other cities.
From December 24 to December 26, 2019, defiant youths torched pictures and banners of regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the bases of the paramilitary Bassij, and the so-called seminaries in different parts of Tehran and other cities, including Mashhad, Karaj, Qazvin, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Orumiyeh, Soufian (East Azerbaijan Province), Sabzevar, Mahshahr, Gachsharan, Zanjan and Miando’ab.
These actions took place while the clerical regime, fearing the eruption of a general uprising, had placed all its military and suppressive forces on alert in the capital and other cities, as if the country had been occupied by an invading army.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
December 27, 2019
Tehran
Tehran – Sohrevardi Street
Mashhad – Paramilitary Bassij Base
Isfahan – Paramilitary Bassij Base
Sabzevar – Khamenei’s banner
Shiraz
Gachsaran