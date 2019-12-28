Iran: Torching Centers of Suppression, Khamenei’s Pictures on 40th Day Memorial for Martyrs of the Uprising

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 28 December 2019 .

From December 24 to December 26, 2019, defiant youths torched pictures and banners of regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the bases of the paramilitary Bassij, and the so-called seminaries in different parts of Tehran and other cities, including Mashhad, Karaj, Qazvin, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Orumiyeh, Soufian (East Azerbaijan Province), Sabzevar, Mahshahr, Gachsharan, Zanjan and Miando’ab.

These actions took place while the clerical regime, fearing the eruption of a general uprising, had placed all its military and suppressive forces on alert in the capital and other cities, as if the country had been occupied by an invading army.

Tehran

Tehran – Sohrevardi Street

Mashhad – Paramilitary Bassij Base

Isfahan – Paramilitary Bassij Base

Sabzevar – Khamenei’s banner

Shiraz

Gachsaran

