Khamenei, Rouhani Must Face Justice for Committing Crime Against Humanity

Activities of the MEK Resistance Units in Tehran and other cities

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 29 December 2019 .

Iran: Posting messages, pictures of Resistance’s Leadership in Tehran, other cities on 40th day memorial of martyrs

On December 27, 2019, Resistance Units posted pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran and other cities, including Tabriz, Isfahan, Karaj, Ahvaz, Neka (Mazandaran Province), and Golestan Province.

The banners read in part, “Khamenei, Rouhani must face justice for committing crimes against humanity,” “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” “The blood of martyrs has blossomed into flowers,” “Hail to the proud martyrs of the Iranian people’s uprising,” “Hail to rebels for freedom, hail to Iran uprising for the overthrow [of the regime],” “Hail to heroes who shook the regime to its foundations,” “Blood of hundreds of martyrs have strengthened the resolve for rebellion in Iran,” and “The only answer to the Sheikh is fire.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

December 29, 2019

Tehran – District 5

Tehran- Picture and Message of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI

Tabriz – Vali Asr Park

Karaj- Picture of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI

Isfahan

Ahvaz

Pictures and Messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Tabriz, Daneshsara Square - Picture of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI

Isfahan

Isfahan

Tabriz

Naka – Mazandaran Province

