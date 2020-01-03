Iran: Posting Messages and Pictures of Resistance’s Leadership in Tehran, Other Cities

Activities of the MEK's Resistance Units in Iran

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 03 January 2020 .

Massoud Rajavi: “Overthrow of the anti-human regime is certain”

Earlier this morning, January 3, 2020, Resistance units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran (Niavaran and Al-Ahmad expressways, and in Moniriyeh, Kianshahr, Sadeqiyah, and Vahidiyeh) and other cities, including Tabriz, Gorgan, Hamedan, and Kashan.

The banners read: “Overthrow of the anti-human regime is certain,” “Resistance units guide the rebellious and defiant generation,” “Rest assured that our people will triumph,” “Rise to overthrow the religious dictatorship,” “Rebellious youth made life hell for you (mullahs),” “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs,” “Martyrs of the uprising are alive,” “The Iranian people and Resistance have pledged to overthrow this regime.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 3, 2020

Tehran - Vahidiyeh

Picture and message of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI

Tehran – Niavaran expressway

Pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Tehran – Al-Ahmad Expressway

Picture and message of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI

Tehran - Moniriyeh

Pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Tehran - Vahidiyeh

Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Tehran - Kianshahr

Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Tehran - Sadeqiyeh

Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Gorgan

Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Kashan

Picture and message of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI

Hamedan

The message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

