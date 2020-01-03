Iran: Posting Messages and Pictures of Resistance’s Leadership in Tehran, Other Cities
Massoud Rajavi: “Overthrow of the anti-human regime is certain”
Earlier this morning, January 3, 2020, Resistance units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran (Niavaran and Al-Ahmad expressways, and in Moniriyeh, Kianshahr, Sadeqiyah, and Vahidiyeh) and other cities, including Tabriz, Gorgan, Hamedan, and Kashan.
The banners read: “Overthrow of the anti-human regime is certain,” “Resistance units guide the rebellious and defiant generation,” “Rest assured that our people will triumph,” “Rise to overthrow the religious dictatorship,” “Rebellious youth made life hell for you (mullahs),” “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs,” “Martyrs of the uprising are alive,” “The Iranian people and Resistance have pledged to overthrow this regime.”
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 3, 2020
Tehran - Vahidiyeh
Picture and message of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI
Tehran – Niavaran expressway
Pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance
Tehran – Al-Ahmad Expressway
Picture and message of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI
Tehran - Moniriyeh
Pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance
Tehran - Vahidiyeh
Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance
Tehran - Kianshahr
Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance
Tehran - Sadeqiyeh
Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance
Gorgan
Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance
Kashan
Picture and message of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI
Hamedan
The message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance