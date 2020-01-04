Iran: Public Welcomes Soleimani’s Death

MEK Activities in Tehran and other cities of Iran

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 04 January 2020 .

Maryam Rajavi; “Soleimani’s elimination expedites regime’s overthrow

Messages, posters of Resistance’s Leadership posted and distributed across the country

On Friday and Saturday, January 3 and 4, 2020, Subsequent to the elimination of the notorious IRGC’s Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani, Resistance units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran and other cities, including Mashhad, Tabriz, Karaj, Hamedan, and Khorassan Razavi Province.

The banners read: “Soleimani’s elimination expedites regime’s overthrow,” “The Iranian people and Resistance have pledged to overthrow this regime,” “Rest assured that our nation will triumph,” “Iran will be free through the uprising and Resistance units,” “Bassij and IRGC centers must be demolished,” “The rebellion continues,” and “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs,”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 4, 2020

Tehran

Picture and message of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI

Karaj

Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Tehran

Pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Tehran

Picture and message of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI

Khorassan Razavi Province

Picture and message of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI

Karaj

Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Karaj

Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Tehran

Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Tabriz

The message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Hamedan

The message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

