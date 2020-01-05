Iran: Torching Suppressive Bases, Khamenei’s Pictures

Defiant youth activities in Iran

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 05 January 2020 .

In the early hours of today, January 5, 2020, defiant youth torched banners carrying pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as a number of the paramilitary Bassij bases and the so-called seminaries in Tehran and other Iranian cities, including Karaj, Khorramabad, and Behbahan.

These actions took place following the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, the criminal commander of the IRGC’s Qods Force.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 5, 2020

Tehran – Edalat Expressway – Khamenei’s banner

Karaj

Karaj – Paramilitary Bassij Base

Khorramabad – Paramilitary Bassij Base

Behbahan – Paramilitary Bassij Base

