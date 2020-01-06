Iran: Messages, Pictures of Resistance’s Leadership Posted in Tehran, Other Cities Simultaneous With Soleimani’s Procession

Activities of Resistance Unists of the MEK-Iran 6 January

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 06 January 2020 .

Maryam Rajavi: Elimination of Soleimani, responsible for murder of hundreds of thousands of people in the region, a crushing blow to the mullahs’ regime.

In the early hours of this morning, January 6, 2020, Resistance units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran, Isfahan, Karaj, Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Zanjan and Sari.

“Message to the enchained nation: hail to the martyrs, it is time to rise up,” “Elimination of Soleimani a heavy blow to mullahs’ regime,” “MEK’s main message is people’s sovereignty and vote,” “Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the massacre of hundreds of thousands of people in the region,” “Time has come to liberate Iran from the mullahs’ occupation and oppression,” “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 6, 2020

Tehran – Kaj Street

Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Ahvaz

Picture and message of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI

Isfahan

Pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Sari

Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Mashhad

Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Karaj

Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Print Email