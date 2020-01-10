Iran: Posting Messages and Pictures of Resistance’s Leadership in Tehran, Other Cities

Iran January 7: Resistance Units of the MEK, posted the banners and messages of Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the NCRI, and Massoud Rajavi, Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran and other cities.

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 09 January 2020 .

Time has come for liberating Iran from mullahs’ occupation; patriotic personnel must join the people

On January 7 and 8, 2020, Resistance units posted the banners and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Rasht, Qazvin, Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Borazjan, and other cities.

The banners read in part, “Message to the enchained nation: Blessed be the martyrs’ souls. It is time to rise up,” “Soleimani’s elimination is a heavy blow to the mullahs’ regime,” “Soleimani’s termination further expedites the regime’s overthrow,” “Overthrow of the anti-human enemy is certain,” “It is time to free Iran from the occupation of the mullahs,” “World must know that Massoud Rajavi is our leader,” and “It is time for the armed forces to put down their weapons and for the army’s patriotic personnel to join the people.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 9, 2020

Tehran – Fat’h Expressway

Pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Karaj

Picture and message of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI

Borazjan

Picture and message of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI

Isfahan – Bozorgmehr Street

Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Mashhad – Hasemiyeh Street

Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Shiraz

Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

