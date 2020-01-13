Monday 13th Jan 2020 

  • English
  • French
  • Deutch
  • Italian
  • Arab
  • Spanish
  • Albanian
  • English
  • French
  • Deutch
  • Italian
  • Arab
  • Spanish
  • Albanian

Statements: Iran protests

Iran Protests Continue for Third Consecutive Day

Protests Continue for Third Consecutive Day
Tehran Sharif University Protests - 13 January

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on .

Nationwide Uprising, No. 7

Call for international action to free arrested students and protesters

Students at Iran’s Sharif Industrial University continued their protests for the third consecutive day on Monday noon. The protesters expressed outrage and anger at the clerical regime and chanted, “Death to Dictator,” “Grief, grief is with us today – brave students are grieving today,” "Cannons, tanks, firecrackers, mullahs must get lost," and “They killed our best and put mullahs in their place.”

The religious fascism is trying to stem the tide of protests and demonstrations with various suppressive measures. The suppressive security forces attacked protesters with batons and fired tear gas, used live fire, and wounded many. Many students and protesters were arrested in Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Zanjan, Babol, Rasht, Gorgan, Tabriz, Kermanshah, and Kashan.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), called on the United Nations Secretary-General, Security Council, the European Union, and its member states, and all human rights defenders and organizations throughout the world to take urgent action to free those arrested in Iran. She also called for the clerical regime’s criminal file to be referred to the Security Council and regime officials to be brought to justice.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 23, 2020

Print Email

News

NCRI Statements

Multimedia

Publications

Contact Us

About

Issues

Copyright © 2020 NCRI - National Council of Resistance of Iran. All Rights Reserved.