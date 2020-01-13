Iran Protests Continue for Third Consecutive Day

Tehran Sharif University Protests - 13 January

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 13 January 2020 .

Nationwide Uprising, No. 7

Call for international action to free arrested students and protesters

Students at Iran’s Sharif Industrial University continued their protests for the third consecutive day on Monday noon. The protesters expressed outrage and anger at the clerical regime and chanted, “Death to Dictator,” “Grief, grief is with us today – brave students are grieving today,” "Cannons, tanks, firecrackers, mullahs must get lost," and “They killed our best and put mullahs in their place.”

The religious fascism is trying to stem the tide of protests and demonstrations with various suppressive measures. The suppressive security forces attacked protesters with batons and fired tear gas, used live fire, and wounded many. Many students and protesters were arrested in Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Zanjan, Babol, Rasht, Gorgan, Tabriz, Kermanshah, and Kashan.

January 13 - Tehran, #Iran

Sharif University students protesting the downing of Ukraine Int'l Airlines flight PS752.

"They killed our elite & put mullahs in their place!"

Those killed in the crash include Sharif Univ. students & alumni.#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/dbv6LoVH3v — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 13, 2020

January 13 - Isfahan, central #Iran

Isfahan Industrial University students marching and chanting:

"Down with the dictator!"

"The leader is a disgrace!"

This criticism is in direct reference to the regime's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/dHrLvIm0lO — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 13, 2020

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), called on the United Nations Secretary-General, Security Council, the European Union, and its member states, and all human rights defenders and organizations throughout the world to take urgent action to free those arrested in Iran. She also called for the clerical regime’s criminal file to be referred to the Security Council and regime officials to be brought to justice.

I urge UN Sec. Gen., Sec. Council, EU member states & HR orgs. To take urgent action for the release of those arrested & refer regime’s crimes to the Sec. Council & hold mullahs’ leaders to account. #IranProtests #Iran — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 13, 2020

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 23, 2020

