Iran: Defiant Youth Target Fat’H Battalion of the Vali Asr Division, Torch Posters of Khomeini, Khamenei, and Soleimani
The activities of the Iranian defiant youth in different cities of the country
Yesterday, January 14, 2020, simultaneous with the four-day demonstrations by students and the people of Iran in 19 provinces across the country, defiant youth targeted the base for Fat’h battalion of the so-called Vali Asr Division in Behbahan.
This base played a very active role in the suppression of the people of Behbahan during the November 2019 uprising.
Simultaneously, posters of Khomeini, Khamenei, and Qassem Soleimani were torched in several locations in Tehran, Islamshahr, Zanjan, Shahr-e Kord, Marivan, Sabzevar, and Iranshahr.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 15, 2020
Behbahan – Base for the Fat’h Battalion of the so-called Vali Asr Division
Sabzevar
Zanjan
Islamshahr
Gachsaran