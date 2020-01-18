Iran Protests: People of Sanandaj Stage Demonstration, Chanting, “Khamenei Is a Murderer,” “Death to the Oppressor, Be It the Shah or the Leader.”

Iran protests, January 16: Protests in Sanandaj western Iran

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 16 January 2020 .

Earlier today, Thursday, January 16, 2020, a large group of people in Sanandaj, western Iran, took part in the burial of one of the innocent passengers of the Ukrainian airliner shot down by two IRGC missiles.

They chanted anti-regime slogans despite the extensive presence of suppressive and security forces.

January 16 - Sanandaj, western #Iran

Protesters at the funeral of airplane crash victims are shouting, "Khamenei is a murderer, his rule is obsolete."#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/mcG2StRy3Y — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 16, 2020

The protesters were chanting, “Death to the dictator,” “Khamenei is a murderer, his rule in null and void,” “Khamenei hear us, we are the people, not thugs,” “Death to the oppressors, be it the Shah or the Leader,” “I will kill whoever killed my brother,” “Death to Rouhani,” “We did not give martyrs to compromise and praise the murderous leader,” “They killed our best, put mullahs in their place.” Addressing the regime’s suppressive forces, the crowd chanted, “Death to terrorists,” “Basijis, IRGC, you are the DAESH (ISIS).”

Yesterday afternoon, students staged a protest at University of Sanandaj, chanting, “Death to the dictator,” “IRGC shame on you, leave the country alone.” In slogans directed against Bassij mercenaries brought to the scene to suppress the students, they chanted, “Cannons, tanks, firecrackers, Bassijis must get lost.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 16, 2020

