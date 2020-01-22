Iran: Posting Messages, Posters of Resistance’s Leader Massoud Rajavi in Tehran, 22 Cities
MEK Resistance Units posted pictures and messages of Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance in Tehran and other Iranian cities.
Uprising has shaken regime to its foundations
On Monday and Tuesday, January 21 and 22, 2020, Resistance Units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in several locations in Tehran, including Boustan Saba, Mokhberi Intersection and Marzdaran Street, and in Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Karaj, Arak, Zanjan, Rasht, Kermanshah, Qazvin, Qom, Ardebil, Ahvaz, Yazd, Hamedan, Gorgan, Abhar, Kashan, Neishabour, Dehdasht, Rafsanjan, Sabzervar, and other cities.
The banners read: “Brave youth, your uprising has shaken the mullahs’ regime to its foundations,” “World must know that Massoud (Rajavi) is our leader,” “Wheels of overthrow will turn faster,” “The flames of the uprising cannot be extinguished,” “Honored by Jan. 20, the day Massoud Rajavi was freed from the Shah’s Prison,” “Death to Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi,” and “Religious tyrant, your end has arrived.”
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 22, 2020
Tehran
Tehran
Tehran
Karaj
Mashhad
Tabriz
Ahvaz
Gorgan
Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance
Kashan
Picture of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance