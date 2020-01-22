Iran: Posting Messages, Posters of Resistance’s Leader Massoud Rajavi in Tehran, 22 Cities

MEK Resistance Units posted pictures and messages of Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance in Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 22 January 2020 .

Uprising has shaken regime to its foundations

On Monday and Tuesday, January 21 and 22, 2020, Resistance Units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in several locations in Tehran, including Boustan Saba, Mokhberi Intersection and Marzdaran Street, and in Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Karaj, Arak, Zanjan, Rasht, Kermanshah, Qazvin, Qom, Ardebil, Ahvaz, Yazd, Hamedan, Gorgan, Abhar, Kashan, Neishabour, Dehdasht, Rafsanjan, Sabzervar, and other cities.

The banners read: “Brave youth, your uprising has shaken the mullahs’ regime to its foundations,” “World must know that Massoud (Rajavi) is our leader,” “Wheels of overthrow will turn faster,” “The flames of the uprising cannot be extinguished,” “Honored by Jan. 20, the day Massoud Rajavi was freed from the Shah’s Prison,” “Death to Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi,” and “Religious tyrant, your end has arrived.”

