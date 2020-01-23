Iran: Torching Pictures of Khamenei, Soleimani in Tehran, 9 Other Cities

Written by Mohammad Sadat Khansari on 23 January 2020 .

Earlier this morning, January 23, 2020, defiant youth either tore up or torched pictures of the regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and of the eliminated terror master Qassem Soleimani in different parts of Tehran and other Iranian cities, including Mashhad, Tabriz, Kerman, Islamshahr, Isfahan, Amol, Karaj, Shahr-e Kord, and Semnan.

Defiant youth also blocked the Tehran-Islamshahr highway, preventing the passage of suppressive patrol units, and torched the paramilitary IRGC Bassij bases and the Central Office of the so-called Cultural Foundation of the regime’s Intelligence Department in Isfahan.

The actions by the defiant youth come as a time when the suppressive forces continue to remain on full alert fearing the escalation of anti-regime’s protests in Iran.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 23, 2020

