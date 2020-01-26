Iran: Posting Messages, Pictures of Resistance’s Leader in Tehran, Other Cities
Iran January 25 and 26, 2020: MEK Resistance Units activities in Tehran and other cities.
“We will take back Iran from the mullahs”
In the early hours of yesterday and today, January 25 and 26, 2020, MEK Resistance Units posted pictures and messages of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Iranian Resistance’s Leader, in several locations in Tehran, including Nirouyeh Havaie (Air Force) District, Imam Ali Expressway, Narmak, Manouchehri, Damavand, and Vosouq streets, as well as in Mashhad, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Rasht, Karaj, Semnan, and Behbahan.
The banners read, “The Iranian people and their rebellious children will determine the destiny on the ground,” “World must know that Massoud Rajavi is our leader,” “We will take back Iran from the clutches of the mullahs,” “Wherever you are, undertake your responsibilities,” “Death to the murderous Khamenei,” “Don’t call me seditionist, you the oppressors are the seditionist,” “Death to the principle of the velayat-e faqih (absolute clerical rule),” “Hail to Rajavi,” and “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei).”
The actions by Resistance Units occur at a time when the regime’s suppressive forces continue to remain on alert fearing the upsurge in anti-regime protests.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 26, 2020
Tehran – Imam Ali Expressway
Picture of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance
Tehran - Narmak
Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance
Tehran – Nirouyeh Havaie (Air Force) District
Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance
Tehran – Manouchehri Street
Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance
Tehran – Vosouq Street
Picture and message of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance
Shiraz
Picture of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance