Maryam Rajavi Called For A Day Of Mourning For The Passengers Of The Plane Shot Down By The Regime

President-elect of the NCRI, Maryam Rajavi speaking at the solidarity gathering with the martyrs of November 2019, Iran Protests – Ashraf 3, Albania

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 09 January 2020 .

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), offered her condolences to the families of the passengers of the Ukrainian airliner shot down by the Iranian regime’s missiles and declared Friday as a day of mourning.

Mrs. Rajavi added: Khamenei, shaken and demoralized over the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, cannot challenge the United States, but feels free to fire at the people of Iran in the air and on the ground and taking revenge on them. He is now threatening the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK) in Albania.

My deepest condolences to the survivors of the 19 victims of the bus crash on Tehran-Gonbad Road. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. The loss of our compatriots in such preventable accidents only adds to our anger and grief #Iran — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 9, 2020

Whereas the regime has falsely claimed that the aircraft crashed due to technical failure, Ukrainian officials are saying that the plane had no mechanical problems. US and UK officials are saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian regime’s missiles. Fearing the consequences of this fiasco, the regime has announced that it will not hand over the black boxes, which determine the cause of the crash, to Boeing, the plane’s manufacturer.

January 9, 2010

