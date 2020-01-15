Expulsion of Clerical Regime’s Diplomat-Terrorists From Albania

The Iranian regime's Embassy in Albania

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 15 January 2020 .

Other countries should follow Albania’s lead

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), described the Albanian Government’s expulsion of two Iranian regime’s diplomats as a courageous and commendable step in combatting terrorism and ensuring the security of the people of Albania and Iranian refugees.

She said other countries should follow Albania’s lead.

Other European countries must learn from #Albania. Representative offices of the Iranian regime are centers of espionage and terrorism. #Iran — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 15, 2020

Mrs. Rajavi added that the Iranian regime’s representations are epicenters for espionage and terrorism. Most regime diplomats are either Intelligence Ministry agents or IRGC officers or have received training on terrorism and espionage to serve that purpose. With the Iranian people calling for the mullahs’ overthrow in the streets, it is particularly important to adopt a decisive policy vis-à-vis the regime’s terrorism and shut down its embassies in other countries, she underscored.

As the people of #Iran have taken to the streets these days, calling for the overthrow of the clerical regime, the need for the adoption of a decisive policy against the regime’s terrorism and closing down of their embassies has become ever greater — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 15, 2020

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 15, 2020

