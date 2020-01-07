2019 Marked by Iran Regime’s Brutal Crackdown on Society - Annual Report by Human Rights Group

2020-01-07

2019 was marked by a brutal crackdown on the Iranian society, according to the annual report of a leading human rights group, Iran Human Rights Monitor (Iran HRM), published on Monday.

In its annual report published on January 6, 2019, Iran HRM highlighted how the Iranian regime had arrested and tortured hundreds of rights activists throughout 2019.

Iran Human Rights Monitor, 2019 Annual Report

“Vindictive crackdown against human rights defenders as well as the heavy-handed treatment of political prisoners also stark indications of mounting repression in Iran. Human rights defenders, members of minority communities, lawyers, journalists, labor and teacher’s rights activists and women have continued to be intimidated, harassed, arrested and detained,” read the report.

While referring to the ongoing use of capital punishment by the Iranian regime the report added, “Iran’s deliberate use of capital punishment has remained a constant source of international outrage and condemnation. According to several independent international bodies including the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Iran and Amnesty International, Iran is the leading state in a number of executions per capita. Iran also tops the charts in the number of executions of minors and juvenile offenders.”

In its report, Iran HRM confirmed the Iranian regime's use of torture and corporal punishments in prisons and wrote, “Accounts from former prisoners reveal the use of rape, beatings, mock executions and other forms of torture in Iran’s prisons, especially against dissidents. Prisoners dying under torture is a common happening.”

In another part of this report, Iran HRM referred to the nationwide Iran protests in mid-November over gasoline price-hike and the Iranian regime's brutal crackdown on these protests: “Investigative reports by Iran Human Rights Monitor put the number of those arrested since November 15, at over 12,000, adding that at least 1,500 protesters have been killed by the state security forces during the protests. At least 4,000 have been injured, some with life-threatening wounds.”

“They shut down the internet in a bid to hide the extent of their suppression and the lethal crackdown on protests in the longest blackout the country has ever seen,” read the report.

“Iran Human Rights Monitor urges the international community to hold the mullahs accountable for their crimes against humanity and stand by the Iranian people in their struggle to achieve their basic human rights,” Iran HRM concluded.

