Iran: 104th Woman Executed During Rouhani’s Tenure

Written by Shahriar Kia on 15 January 2020 .

An Iranian woman, identified as Sara M, was executed last week in Mashad Prison, central Iran, according to the Women’s Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). Her execution marks the 104th time a woman has been executed during the so-called ‘moderate’ Presidency of the Hassan Rouhani who took office in 2013.

The state-run Rokna news agency, reported on January 14 that Sara M, who was arrested at the age of 32 in 2016, spent two years in prison before being executed in early January 2020.

Sara M. is the first woman to be executed in Iran in 2020. In 2019, the Iranian regime executed 16 women simultaneous with increasing suppression and executions in Iran. In the three weeks of December 2019, alone, six women were executed by the regime in various Iranian prisons.

These women were identified as:

Somayyeh Shahbazi Jahrouii , December 4, 2019, Sepidar Prison of Ahvaz

Fatemeh Ghezel Safarlou , December 4, 2019, Gohardasht Prison of Karaj

Nargess o-Sadat Tabaii , December 4, 2019, Gohardasht Prison of Karaj

Maryam, December 8, 2019, Central Prison of Mashhad

Fatemeh R., December 9, 2019, Gohardasht Prison of Karaj

Eshrat Nazari, December 18, 2019, Gohardasht Prison of Karaj

The Iranian regime is the world’s top executioner per capita and has the highest record of women’s execution around the globe. The regime’s criminal code fails to categorize murders according to their degrees; therefore, many women who have allegedly killed male offenders in self-defense are sentenced to death.

“Many women are currently awaiting execution in prison. Some of these women are being held in Qarchak Prison on the death row. These women are mostly mothers and have several children,” added the report by the NCRI’s Women’s Committee.

The recent execution is in line with the regime’s brutal crackdown on the Iranian anti-regime protesters, especially women, during the nationwide Iran protests in November.

According to the monthly report published by the NCRI’s Women’s Committee on December 2019, and as Reuters has confirmed in December, “about 400 women and 17 teenagers” were among over 1500 people killed during the Iran protests.

“400 women fell for freedom during Iran protests, registered Iran women’s resolve for freedom and equality,” added the report by the NCRI’s Women’s Committee.

