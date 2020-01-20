Iran: 105 Women Executed During Rouhani’s Tenure

Iran: Malihei Haji Hosni was the 105th woman to be executed under Hassan Rouhani Tenure.

Written by Shamsi Saadati on 20 January 2020 .

The Iranian regime has executed a woman by the name of Maliheh Haji Hassani, bringing the number of women executed during under Hassan Rouhani’s Presidency to 105, the Women’s Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) reported on January 18.

Maliheh Haji Hassani was hanged on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Adilabad Prison in Shiraz. She was 29 years of age and was arrested in 2016 for allegedly killing her fiancé.

Maliheh Haji Hassani executed in Shiraz.



105 women have been executed under Rouhani



The only solution to ending #Iran holding the world’s record of top executioner of women is #FreeIran2020 https://t.co/AZU0PU0dpf pic.twitter.com/olHe8UWqHG — NCRI Women's Committee (@womenncri) January 18, 2020

The Iranian regime has so-far not announced Haji Hassani’s execution. On the same day, another woman named Sara M. was executed in Mashhad Prison, the state-run Rokna news agency reported on January 14, 2020.

Sara M. was executed after spending three years in prison on death row.

In 2019, the Iranian regime hanged at least 16 women simultaneous with increasing suppression and executions in Iran. In three weeks of December 2019 alone, six women were executed in various Iranian prisons.

These women were identified as:

Somayyeh Shahbazi Jahrouii , December 4, 2019, Sepidar Prison of Ahvaz

Fatemeh Ghezel Safarlou , December 4, 2019, Gohardasht Prison of Karaj

Nargess o-Sadat Tabaii , December 4, 2019, Gohardasht Prison of Karaj

Maryam, December 8, 2019, Central Prison of Mashhad

Fatemeh R., December 9, 2019, Gohardasht Prison of Karaj

Eshrat Nazari, December 18, 2019, Gohardasht Prison of Karaj

The actual number of executions in Iran is much higher because most executions in Iran are carried out in secrecy, away from the public eye.

Iran holds the world’s top record for women’s execution. Since the regime fails to categorize murders according to their degrees, anyone committing murder is sentenced to death, regardless of their motives. Many of the women convicted of murder in Iran are themselves victims of violence against women and have committed murder in self-defense. The trials and sentences issued are grossly unfair.

According to the NCRI’s Women’s Committee: “Many women are currently awaiting execution in prison. Some of these women are being held in Qarchak Prison on the death row. These women are mostly mothers and have several children.”

Print Email