Day 44 of Iran Protests: Hundreds of NCRI Supporters Rally in Paris in Solidarity With Iran Protests

Written by Hamideh Taati on 28 December 2019 .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

Saturday, December 28 marks the 44th day since the Iran protests began. According to the main Iranian opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also known as the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), over 1500 protesters were killed last month by the regime's security forces. Hundreds of supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in France rallied on Thursday at Paris' renowned human rights square, Place de Trocadero, in solidarity with the Iran protests and to condemn the crimes against humanity committed by the religious dictatorship in Iran.

Iranian opposition leader Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to the prisons to meet with the detainees. The MEK has so far identified 601 of the martyrs by name.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

DECEMBER 28, 2019:

NCRI Statement:

From December 24 to December 26, 2019, defiant youths torched pictures and banners of regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the bases of the paramilitary Bassij, and the so-called seminaries in different parts of Tehran and other cities, including Mashhad, Karaj, Qazvin, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Orumiyeh, Soufian (East Azerbaijan Province), Sabzevar, Mahshahr, Gachsharan, Zanjan and Miando’ab.

Iranian opposition MEK units in Iran expanding the campaign to many cities.

Iranian Resistance “Resistance Units” members and supporters of the Iranian opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) are constantly expanding the unprecedented November uprising by putting up images of resistance leaders in cities across the country.

Iran news in brief, December 28, 2019

Update on Iran Protests:

Hundreds of supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in France rallied on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Paris' renowned human rights square, Place de Trocadero, in solidarity with the Iran protests and to condemn the crimes against humanity committed by the religious dictatorship in Iran.

The solidarity protest was covered by international media organizations.

Protesters in Paris held up banners that read “Stop the massacre in Iran; 1500 protesters have been killed” and “Support the heroic nationwide uprising by the Iranian people.”

Former French Senator Jean-Pierre Michel was among speakers at the rally.

