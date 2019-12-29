Day 45 of Iran Protests: MEK and NCRI Supporters Rally in London in Solidarity With Iran Protests, Commemorate Over 1500 Martyrs

Written by Hamideh Taati on 29 December 2019 .

Sunday, December 29 marks the 45th day since the Iran protests began. MEK and NCRI Supporters Rally in London in Solidarity With Iran Protest, Commemorate Over 1500 Martyrs. Supporters of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also known as Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) as well as members of the Anglo-Iranian Communities from across the United Kingdom held a rally outside the Prime Minister’s Office in London commemorating over 1500 martyrs of the Iran protests, on their 40th day of death.

They paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their life for freedom and the thousands who have been arrested and face torture and imminent execution.

Iranian opposition leader Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to the prisons to meet with the detainees. The MEK has so far identified 601 of the martyrs by name.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

DECEMBER 29, 2019:

Update on Iran Protests:

Amnesty International, Dec 28:

As part of a violent and deadly crackdown, Iran’s authorities have been arbitrarily arresting thousands of protesters who are now at risk of torture and other ill-treatment. Sign the petition and call for those arbitrarily arrested to be released. Act now.

As part of a violent & deadly crackdown, #Iran’s authorities have been arbitrarily arresting thousands of protesters who are now at risk of torture and other ill-treatment. Sign the petition and call for those arbitrarily arrested to be released. Act now. https://t.co/aVsHicKinE — Amnesty International (@amnesty) December 28, 2019

A number of Iranians detained on Dec. 26 during commemoration ceremonies for those killed in Iran protests have been transferred to Karaj's Rajaie Shahr Prison near Tehran.

Their families have been told they won't be released until after they are thoroughly interrogated.

A number of #Iranians detained on Dec. 26 during commemoration ceremonies for those killed in #IranProtests have been transferred to Karaj's Rajaie Shahr Prison near Tehran. Their families have been told they won't be released until after they are thoroughly interrogated. pic.twitter.com/llXZw9mVyu — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) December 29, 2019

Maryam Rajavi president-elect of the NCRI wrote on twitter:

The international community has not responded to all these arrests and carnage properly. The time has come to pressure the regime to stop torture and execution of those arrested during.

The international community has not responded to all these arrests and carnage properly. The time has come to pressure the regime to stop torture and execution of those arrested during #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/O5zo4aGjlX — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 29, 2019

Update on Iran Protests:

Supporters of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also known as Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) as well as members of the Anglo-Iranian Communities from across the United Kingdom held a rally outside the Prime Minister’s Office in London commemorating over 1500 martyrs of the Iran protests, on their 40th day of death.

Video:

Golnar Samsami Slain in the Iran Uprising November 2019.

Golnar Samsami was 34 with an 8-year-old son. She lived in Fardis, Karaj, but worked at a lab in Shahriar. On November 17, 2019, Golnar Samsami had left the lab to go home and was waiting to catch taxi. Suddenly, a sniper shot her in the head from the top of a tall building. Golnar’s colleague screamed, “Her head’s been pierced!” Passersby took her to Sajjad Hospital. Golnar Samsami was operated on and the bullet removed from her head. But she lost her life while in the ICU. Security forces took her body to the Kahrizak morgue and said she was among the protesters. Her son, Roham, keeps asking, “Why did they kill my mom?”

Prof. Steve Hanke Applied Economist, Dec 25:

The Iranian government is handling the Iran protests in its usual manner, by shutting down the internet and using overwhelming violent force. The fight for freedom never sleeps.

The #Iranian gov’t is handling the #IranProtests in its usual manner, by shutting down the internet and using overwhelming violent force.



The fight for freedom never sleeps.



pic.twitter.com/fhV4aAjbCP — Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) December 26, 2019

Javad Dabiran,Deputy Directorof the Berlin office of the NCRI,called the regime's security measures in various cities, arbitrary arrests, especially of relatives of the martyrs,and severe internet blackout as an “undeclared martial law.”

Javad Dabiran,Deputy Dir.of the Berlin office of #NCRI,called the regime's security measures in various cities, arbitrary arrests, especially of relatives of the martyrs,&severe internet blackout as an “undeclared martial law.”#IranProtests #Internet4Iranhttps://t.co/z8nIjQGNJ9 — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) December 28, 2019

Commemorating the 40th day of the martyrdom of the Iran protesters – Paris, France

The supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) commemorated martyrs of the Iran protests. Supporters of MEK/PMOI in Paris gathered to show their solidarity with Iran protests one day after Christmas and to commemorate martyrs of the Iran protests.

At least three minors who were arrested by Iranian security forces during nationwide protests in November were sexually abused while in prison in the western city of Marivan, the Kurdistan Human Rights Network reported today.

3 detained minors in #IranProtests sexually abused in W #Iran prison- report https://t.co/ovbkkrj0wj — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) December 29, 2019

