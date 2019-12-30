Day 46 of Iran Protests: Torturing the Detainees to Extract Forced "Confessions"

Written by Hamideh Taati on 30 December 2019 .

Monday, December 30, marks the 46th day since the Iran protests began. The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) released the names of 14 more martyrs of the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising, bringing to 615 the number of those identified so far.

Meanwhile, the clerical regime, fearing the international and domestic consequences of committing crimes against humanity, is continuing its efforts to conceal the actual number of the martyrs, the wounded and those arrested.

Interrogators and torturers have transferred many of the wounded before recovery from hospitals to prison and put them under torture.

Iranian opposition leader Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to the prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

DECEMBER 30, 2019:

Update on Iran Protests:

Torturing the detainees to extract forced confessions for television

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) released the names of 14 more martyrs of the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising in November, bringing to 615 the number of those identified so far.

