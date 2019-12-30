The Blood of Iran Protests Martyrs and MEK’s Efforts Will Result in Regime’s Downfall

Martyrs of Iran protests, killed by the mullahs’ regime during the November uprising

2019-12-30

The nationwide Iran protests forced the Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, to order a deadly crackdown, in order to save his regime from collapsing. This resulted in over 1500 martyrs, 4,000 injured and 12,000 arrests. In addition, to conceal its crimes against humanity, the Iranian regime imposed an internet blackout.

However, since the beginning of the uprising, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI, Mujahedin-e-Khalq or MEK), based on its extensive network inside Iran, has released statistics, names, and images of many martyrs. These actions broke the wall of censorship, which the regime was trying to build.

Therefore, Khamenei desperately spoke of the so-called “Islamic compassion,” which showed his regime’s utter weakness and fear. After that, other top officials, such as Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of the regime’s Supreme National Security Council, tried to whitewash Khamenei's crimes by speaking of his so-called “Islamic compassion.” Yet, this had no result for the regime. The security measures are taken by the regime on the 40th-day commemoration of the Iran Protests’ martyrs, to prevent another uprising, once again rejected the regime’s bogus claim of having control over the situation and speaking of Islamic compassion.

In addition, the number of martyrs, earlier declared by the MEK, has received international attention. For instance, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo emphasized on December 26:

"The Iranian people have the right to mourn 1,500 victims slaughtered by Khamenei during the Iran Protests. The regime fears its own citizens and has once again resorted to violence and shutting down the internet."

On the other hand, MEK supporters’ numerous protests and rallies in various countries of the world shook the world public opinion. These protests echoed the voice of the Iranian people and exposed the dimension of the massacre committed by Khamenei and his regime.

At the same time, many parliamentarians and political figures from different countries condemned the regime’s brutal crackdown on the Iran protests and voiced support of the Iranian people.

This included the recent initiative taken by some 100 Members of the European Parliament who called on the European Union’s new foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell Fontelles to urgently press for an end to the Iranian regime’s brutal crackdown on protesters and the immediate release of detained protesters.

The MEK’s continuous efforts inside and outside Iran defused the regime’s plot to whitewash Khamenei’s role in the crimes committed during the Iran protests. Thus, Khamenei and his regime are unable to escape the consequences of their crimes.

Iranians remember how the Shah’s killing of defenseless people in Jaleh Square on September 8, 1979, also known as Black Friday, changed the course of the Iranian people's anti-monarchy revolution which ultimately resulted in the downfall of the Shah’s regime.

Thus, the blood of over 1500 martyrs of the Iranian people's uprising and the continuous efforts of the MEK and its Resistance Units in Iran will result in the mullahs’ downfall.

