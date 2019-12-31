Day 47 of Iran Protests: Defiant Youth Attack IRGC’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Construction HQ in Tehran

Iran Protests, Tehran Dec 30: defiant youth attacked and torched the IRGC’s Khatam ol-Anbiya Construction Headquarters.

Written by Hamideh Taati on 31 December 2019 .

Tuesday, December 31, marks the 47th day since the Iran protests began. On Monday, defiant youth assaulted the Revolutionary Guards' Khatam ol-Anbiya Construction Headquarters.

Located on the corner of Zarafshan and Shajarian streets in Tehran, Khatam al-Anbiya is one of the largest IRGC conglomerates for suppression and plunder of the Iranian people’s wealth. The assault came while the regime’s suppressive forces were on full alert, fearing the upsurge in the uprising.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 615 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Iranian opposition leader Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

DECEMBER 31, 2019:

Update on Iran Protests:

Over 12,000 people have been arrested during the Iran protests of November 2019. The prisoners are under severe conditions. According to reports received by Iran’s main opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI, Mujahedin-e-Khalq or MEK), the interrogators and torturers have transferred many of the wounded out of hospitals to prison and put them under torture.

Many of the detainees, including those in Shiraz, are being pressured to take part in televised “confessions” and speak out against the uprising and the Iranian Resistance.

On the 40th day memorial of the martyrs of the November 2019 Iran uprising, defiant youth attacked and torched the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters in the early hours, December 30, 2019.

Located on the corner of Zarafshan and Shajarian streets in Tehran, Khatam al-Anbiya is one of the largest IRGC conglomerates for suppression and plunder of the Iranian people’s wealth.

The assault came while the regime’s suppressive forces were on full alert, fearing the upsurge in the uprising.

