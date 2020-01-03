Day 50 of Iran Protests: Elimination Of Qassem Soleimani And Head Of Iraq’s Suppressive Bassij Force Is Irreparable Blow To Mullahs’ Regime

Day 50 of Iran Protests

Written by Hamideh Taati on 03 January 2020 .

Friday, January 3, 2020, marks the 50th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

Maryam Rajavi: Elimination Of Qassem Soleimani And Head Of Iraq’s Suppressive Bassij Force Is Irreparable Blow To Mullahs’ Regime. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), described the elimination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mehdi Muhandes, the head of Iraq’s suppressive Bassij force, as an irreparable blow to the clerical regime. Mrs. Rajavi emphasized that the time had come to evict the mullahs from the region, especially from Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, and expel the IRGC from these countries. In this way, Iraq, which had been delivered by the United States to the clerical regime on a silver platter, will be liberated from the yoke of the religious fascism ruling Iran.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 615 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

January 3, 2020:

TIME TO EVICT IRGC FROM THE REGION

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), described the elimination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mehdi Muhandes, the head of Iraq’s suppressive Bassij force, as an irreparable blow to the clerical regime. Mrs. Rajavi emphasized that the time had come to evict the mullahs from the region, especially from Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, and expel the IRGC from these countries. In this way, Iraq, which had been delivered by the United States to the clerical regime on a silver platter, will be liberated from the yoke of the religious fascism ruling Iran.

Mrs. Rajavi added: While the prospects for the ruling theocracy’s overthrow is within reach, it is time for the regime’s armed forces to refrain from firing on the Iranian people, lay down their weapons and surrender. The armed forces’ patriotic personnel must join the people of Iran.

Recalling the martyrdom of at least 1,500 children of the Iranian people and endless arrests during the November 2019 uprising, Mrs. Rajavi underscored: The international community, especially the European Union, must end the policy of appeasement and recognize the right of the Iranian people to resist and rise for freedom to replace popular sovereignty in place of the mullahs’ rule.

Elimination of Qassem #Soleimani and head of Iraq’s suppressive Bassij force is irreparable blow to mullahs’ regime; Time to evict IRGC from the region #Iranhttps://t.co/V9Vl9NjMUT pic.twitter.com/Xpom5xZROl — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 3, 2020

Mohammad Mohaddessin, Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran Wrote on Twitter:

Soleimani, one of the most vicious criminals of Iran’s history, was involved in the massacre of hundreds of thousands of people in the region and in driving millions of others from their homes. He was also the mastermind of the massacre of the PMOI in Camp Ashraf, Iraq.

Soleimani, one of the most vicious criminals of #Iran’s history, was involved in the massacre of hundreds of thousands of people in the region & in driving millions of others from their homes. He was also the mastermind of the massacre of the PMOI in Camp Ashraf, Iraq.#IRGC_Out — Mohammad Mohaddessin (@Mohaddessin) January 3, 2020

Alireza Jafarzadeh on elimination of Qassem Soleimani

Shortly after the elimination of top IRGC commander and the notorious commander of the Qods Force, Qassem Soleimani, the issue was discussed with Alireza Jafarzadeh on Fox News Television.

