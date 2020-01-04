People in Iran and Across the Globe Celebrate Qassem Soleimani’s Death

Iranians, supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI, Mujahedin-e Khalq or MEK), and the people of Syria and Iraq, are rejoicing after the death of the Iranian regime’s notorious General, Qassem Soleimani, who was responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands of people both inside and outside Iran.

This is while the Iranian regime tries to portray the dead terrorist commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force as a so-called “Hero” of the Iranian people and people of the Middle East.

Videos and messages circulating on social media on Friday showed Iranians inside and outside Iran and the people of Iraq and Syria celebrating this irreparable blow to the Iranian regime and its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

An Iranian man describes IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani as the "most hated figure," and says he was overjoyed after hearing the news and will celebrate the entire day.

In Kurdistan, west of Iran, Iranians celebrated the death of Qassem Soleimani with pizza. One of the writings on a pizza box reads, " For the destruction of Khamenei.”

In another video published on Twitter, people in Sistan and Baluchistan Province, southeast Iran, celebrate Soleimani's death with candy. A voice calls Soleimani "a pig" and congratulates the people of Iran, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and those mothers who lost their loved ones at Soleimani’s hands.

A woman in Iran says in a video: “Pastries to celebrate the killing of [IRGC Qods Force chief] Qassem Soleimani.”

In another video published on Social Media, an Iranian woman says: "Our family is overjoyed after hearing about the death of Qassem Soleimani, the terrorist."

Iranians and MEK supporters in different cities also celebrated this heavy blow to the Iranian regime. In Oslo, Norway they held flyers reading: Freedom has emerged in the regional countries.

Event by Iranians/youth in capitals across globe.

From #Oslo in #Norway they hold flyers reading: Freedom has emerged in the regional countries. This took place after death of #قاسم_سلیمانی

Iranians in London also celebrated the elimination of the world's number one terrorist Qasem Soleimani.

In another video, an Iranian man calls Soleimani, "terrorist killer of Syrian children, behind the region's instability" and says he was “overjoyed” since he woke up and heard the news and would spend the rest of the day celebrating.

Reports and footages from Iran show people saying they haven't been this happy in a very long time.

People of Iraq and Syria, who had suffered very much from the Iranian regime’s terrorism in their countries led by Soleimani, celebrated his death.

In Idlib, northwest of Syria, locals distributed pastries, celebrating the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

Iraqis in Basra also celebrated the death of Soleimani. Because he was ordering the quelling of the protests which has so far resulted in over 500 deaths and 20,000 injured in 90 days

Background

On January 03, Qassem Soleimani the notorious commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards terrorist Quds Force, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of Iraq's suppressive Bassij was killed by the US military strike in Iraq.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, described the elimination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mehdi Muhandes as an "irreparable blow to the clerical regime."

Mrs. Rajavi underlined, "The time had come to evict the mullahs from the region, especially from Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, and expel the IRGC from these countries. In this way, Iraq, which had been delivered by the United States to the clerical regime on a silver platter, will be liberated from the yoke of the religious fascism ruling Iran."

