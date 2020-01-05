Day 52 of Iran Protests: Fox News Coverage to the MEK’s Resistance Units’ Activities After Soleimani’s Death

Fox News channel in its news program on January 4, gave coverage to the MEK "Resistance Units" activities

Written by Hamideh Taati on 05 January 2020 .

Sunday, January 5, 2020, marks the 52nd day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

Fox News channel in its news program on Saturday, gave coverage to the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI, Mujahedin-e Khalq or MEK) "Resistance Units" activities and the Iranian people's happiness after death of Qassem Soleimani.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 615 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

January 5, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

Fox News Coverage to the MEK’s Resistance Units’ Activities After Soleimani’s Death.

Fox News channel in its news program on Saturday, gave coverage to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI, Mujahedin-e Khalq or MEK) “Resistance Units” activities and the Iranian people’s happiness after death of Qassem Soleimani.

Watch @EricShawnTV on @FoxNews: The #1 terrorist of the #1 terrorist regime https://t.co/fo1kq1s581 Minute 3 of the clip shows posters of @Maryam_Rajavi in Tehran calling on the Iranian people to step up to end the rule of the Ayatollahs in Iran and establish #FreeIran2020. — Alireza Jafarzadeh (@A_Jafarzadeh) January 4, 2020

Iran: PMOI/MEK Resistance Units marking the killing of Qassem Soleimani

Members of “Resistance Units,” a network affiliated to the Iranian opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) inside Iran, continued their anti-regime activities marking the killing of Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force chief Qassem Soliemani.

Iran: PMOI/MEK Resistance Units marking the killing of Qassem Soleimani#Iranhttps://t.co/tXdbiEj0LK — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 4, 2020

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis' role in terrorist activities against PMOI/MEK

In a video broadcasted by the Iranian regime's state-run TV Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who was killed along with Qassem Soleimani talk about his terrorist activities against the Iranian opposition group PMOI/MEK who fight against the dictatorship in Iran. In this video, Abu Mahdi al Muhandis speaks in Persian and shows his strong ties with the Iranian regime's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran news in brief, January 4, 2020

US Designates Major Iran-Backed Militia Group in Iraq.

Iran: Detained Protester Suspiciously Dies in Prison.

Names of Three Women, a Young Girl Among Martyrs of Iran Protests.

