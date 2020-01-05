Fox News Coverage of MEK Resistance Units’ Activities After Soleimani’s Death

Written by Mansoureh Galestan on 05 January 2020 .

On January 4, 2020, the American Fox News broadcast a report about the activities of the Resistance Units of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI, Mujahedin-e Khalq or MEK) and the Iranian people’s happiness after the death of the regime’s chief terrorist Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani who was the chief of the Iranian regime’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force was responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands of people in Iran and across the world.

Mr. Eric Shawn, the host of the Fox News’ “America’s News HQ,” read a statement by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), over Soleimani’s elimination.

He quoted Mrs. Rajavi’s statement as saying, “Qassem Soleimani was one of the most vicious criminals of Iran’s history. The time has come for the victory of the Iraqi people’s uprising and the liberation of Iraq from the Iranian regime’s occupation.”

Watch @EricShawnTV on @FoxNews: The #1 terrorist of the #1 terrorist regime https://t.co/fo1kq1s581 Minute 3 of the clip shows posters of @Maryam_Rajavi in Tehran calling on the Iranian people to step up to end the rule of the Ayatollahs in Iran and establish #FreeIran2020. — Alireza Jafarzadeh (@A_Jafarzadeh) January 4, 2020

Fox News also showed banners installed by the MEK’s Resistance Units across Iran, with pictures of Mrs. Rajavi and Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi.

The banners read, “Soleimani’s elimination expedites regime’s overthrow,” “The Iranian resistance has pledged to overthrow the regime,” “Iran will be free through uprising and resistance units,” and “IRGC centers must be demolished.”

The Iranian people and the MEK’s Resistance Units, as well as the people of Iraq and Syria are rejoicing the death of notorious general Qassem Soleimani.

Background

On January 3, Qassem Soleimani along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of Iraq's suppressive Bassij, were killed in a U.S. military airstrike in Iraq.

As Mrs. Rajavi has stated Soleimani “was personally involved in the massacre of hundreds of thousands of people in the region and in driving millions of others from their homes. He was also the mastermind of the massacre of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK) in Camp Ashraf in Iraq, and of many other terrorist operations against the Iranian Resistance in that country, in Iran, and in other countries.”

Mrs. Rajavi added: “The international community, especially the European Union, must end the policy of appeasement and recognize the right of the Iranian people to resist and rise for freedom to replace popular sovereignty in place of the mullahs’ rule.”

The international community, especially the European Union, must end the policy of appeasement and recognize the right of the Iranian people to resist and rise for freedom to replace popular sovereignty in place of the mullahs’ rule #IranProtests #Iran pic.twitter.com/Bu7AWBS3lM — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 4, 2020

