Sunday 5th Jan 2020 

News: Iran protests

Fox News Coverage of MEK Resistance Units’ Activities After Soleimani’s Death

Reflection of the Activities of the MEK Resistance Units by Fox News Television

Written by Mansoureh Galestan on .

On January 4, 2020, the American Fox News broadcast a report about the activities of the Resistance Units of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI, Mujahedin-e Khalq or MEK) and the Iranian people’s happiness after the death of the regime’s chief terrorist Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani who was the chief of the Iranian regime’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force was responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands of people in Iran and across the world.  

Mr. Eric Shawn, the host of the Fox News’ “Americas News HQ,” read a statement by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), over Soleimani’s elimination 

He quoted Mrs. Rajavi’s statement as saying, “Qassem Soleimani was one of the most vicious criminals of Iran’s history. The time has come for the victory of the Iraqi people’s uprising and the liberation of Iraq from the Iranian regime’s occupation.” 

Fox News also showed banners installed by the MEK’s Resistance Units across Iran, with pictures of Mrs. Rajavi and Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi 

The banners read, “Soleimani’s elimination expedites regime’s overthrow,” “The Iranian resistance has pledged to overthrow the regime,” “Iran will be free through uprising and resistance units,” and “IRGC centers must be demolished.”  

The Iranian people and the MEK’s Resistance Units, as well as the people of Iraq and Syria are rejoicing the death of notorious general Qassem Soleimani.

Background 

On January 3, Qassem Soleimani along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of Iraq's suppressive Bassij, were killed in a U.S. military airstrike in Iraq. 

As Mrs. Rajavi has stated Soleimani “was personally involved in the massacre of hundreds of thousands of people in the region and in driving millions of others from their homes. He was also the mastermind of the massacre of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK) in Camp Ashraf in Iraq, and of many other terrorist operations against the Iranian Resistance in that country, in Iran, and in other countries.”  

Mrs. Rajavi added: “The international community, especially the European Union, must end the policy of appeasement and recognize the right of the Iranian people to resist and rise for freedom to replace popular sovereignty in place of the mullahs’ rule.” 

