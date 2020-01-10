Day 57 of Iran Protests: Posting Messages and Pictures of Resistance’s Leadership in Tehran, Other Cities

Part of activities of the MEK's Reisistance Units in Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Written by Hamideh Taati on 10 January 2020 .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

Friday, January 10, 2020, marks the 57th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests. Posting Messages and Pictures of Resistance’s Leadership in Tehran, Other Cities.

Time has come for liberating Iran from mullahs’ occupation; patriotic personnel must join the people. On January 7 and 8, 2020, Resistance units posted the banners and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Rasht, Qazvin, Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Borazjan, and other cities.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 704 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

January 10, 2020:

Iran news in brief, January 10, 2020

Iran: Posting Messages and Pictures of Resistance’s Leadership in Tehran, Other Cities.

Maryam Rajavi: Friday, a Day of Mourning for the Passengers of the Plane Shot Down by the Regime.

Canadian PM Says Evidence Indicates Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner.

Time has come for liberating Iran from mullahs’ occupation; patriotic personnel must join the people. On January 7 and 8, 2020, Resistance units posted the banners and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Rasht, Qazvin, Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Borazjan, and other cities.

Iranian resistance units, rebellious youth continue to celebrate death of Tehran’s top terrorist Qasem Soleimani#Iranhttps://t.co/TMCHrRuh9a — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 9, 2020

Alireza Jafarzadeh on SkyNews: Shooting down of PS752 by the regime, day of mourning declared by Mrs. Rajavi to honor the victims, Iran Nov uprising, Soleimani's death and the tide shift against the regime for Free Iran 2020.

Alireza Jafarzadeh on @SkyNews: Shooting down of #PS752 by the regime, day of mourning declared by Mrs. Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) to honor the victims, Iran Nov uprising, #Soleimani's death & the tide shift against the regime for #FreeIran2020. @A_Jafarzadehhttps://t.co/lSDKByo2Se — NCRI-U.S. Rep Office (@NCRIUS) January 9, 2020

Alireza Jafarzadeh on #SkyNews: Shooting down of PS752 by the regime, day of mourning declared by Mrs. @Maryam_Rajavi to honor the victims, #Iran Nov uprising, #Soleimani's death and the tide shift against the regime for #FreeIran2020.https://t.co/0vU4rmS6Mx — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) January 10, 2020

Read more: Day 56 of the Iran Protests for Regime Change

Print Email