Day 58 of Iran Protests: 3,530 Recorded Iran Protests in 2019

Written by Hamideh Taati on 11 January 2020 .

Saturday, January 11, 2020, marks the 58th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

There were 3,530 recorded Iran protests in 2019 with an average of 294 protests a month and 10 protests a day, according to sources affiliated with the Iranian Resistance.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 704 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

January 11, 2020:

Khamenei, Rouhani, IRGC commanders are main culprits and must be prosecuted and punished

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), repeated her condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Iran. She added this was another major crime by the religious fascism ruling Iran, which the people of Iran will neither forgive, nor forget. The mullahs had given advance warning about the missile attack on Iraqi soil to the Iraqi regime and military and through them to the U.S. according to the regime’s foreign minister. But in a stark mark of culpable negligence, it refrained from ordering the cancellation of all commercial flights, whereas all around the world, such flights are canceled immediately at times of military conflict and air defense alert. Mrs. Rajavi said Khamenei, Rouhani and the IRGC commanders were the main culprits and must be prosecuted and punished for this great crime. She underscored that even now the regime is deceptively trying to help the main culprits in this disaster evade responsibility by making ridiculous excuses.

MARYAM RAJAVI PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE NCRI WROTE ON TWITTER:

Regime’s forced admission to shooting down the Ukrainian airliner that killed all the passengers is another great crime, which the Iranian people will neither forgive nor forget.

The regime had given advance warning about its missile attack on American bases to the Iraqi government and its military and through them to the US. But did not issue any advance notice to our compatriots and did not cancel passenger flights.

The death and destruction in Syria and Iraq, daily terrorist bombings with high casualties, the war in Yemen, and hundreds of terrorist operations by the Quds Force across the world were planned and directed by Qasem Soleimani.

There were 3,530 recorded Iran protests in 2019 with an average of 294 protests a month and 10 protests a day, according to sources affiliated with the Iranian Resistance.

November Nationwide protests

From the 3,530 protests, 265 were related to nationwide protests that erupted in November over an increase in the price of gasoline.

After Khamenei’s command “to do whatever it takes to end” protests, security forces used lethal force and brutally killed hundreds of protests.

Warning the video contains graphic content:

There were 3,530 recorded #IranProtests in 2019 with an average of 294 protests a month and 10 protests a day, according to #MEK sources.

