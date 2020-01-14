Iran Protests; Continue for Third Consecutive Day

Iran Protests Continue for Third Consecutive Day Across the Country

Written by Hamideh Taati on 14 January 2020 .

January 14, 2020:

NCRI Statements:

Defiant Youth Target Mashhad’s Office for Government Punishments, Center for Torture, Suppression, and Plunder.

January 13, 2020, defiant youth-targeted and torched the Central Office of Government Punishments in Mashhad in Khorassan Razavi Province, located on the so-called martyr Gharani Boulevard.

Nationwide Uprising, No. 7

CALL FOR INTERNATIONAL ACTION TO FREE ARRESTED STUDENTS AND PROTESTERS

Students at Iran’s Sharif Industrial University continued their protests for the third consecutive day on Monday noon. The protesters expressed outrage and anger at the clerical regime and chanted, “Death to Dictator,” “Grief, grief is with us today – brave students are grieving today,” "Cannons, tanks, firecrackers, mullahs must get lost," and “They killed our best and put mullahs in their place.”

Update on Iran Protests:

Taking down Qassem Soleimani's banner by a brave protester.

Qassem Soleimani's banner is taken down by a brave protester in Tehran- January 12, 2020 Video source: MEK network inside Iran.

Basiji and IRGC you are the Iran's ISIS.

Iran protesters expressing their hatred against the criminal Basij and IRGC forces, during the protest outbreak on January 11 and 12, 2020- Tehran and Mashhad. Video source: MEK network inside Iran.

"Qassem Soleimani is a killer, his leader is also a killer"

A popular slogan during January 11 and 12, 2020 protests at universities and across different cities was "Qassem Soleimani is a killer, his leader is also a killer", showing the people's outrage over the IRGC and its leader, Ali Khamenei's crimes in killing the Iranians and people of the region. Video source: MEK network inside Iran.

Death to the tyrant Shah or Leader.

During the January 11, 2020 protest in Tehran, a large crowd of university students outside Amir-Kabir university joined by thousands of fellow citizens chant "Deat to oppressors, be it the Shah or the leader (i.e. Khamenei) Video source: MEK network inside Iran.

***

Tuesday, January 14, 2020, marks the 61st day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 704 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

Read more: Iran Protests; Iran Rises up, Protests and Uprising in at Least 17 Provinces so Far

