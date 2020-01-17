Iran Protests: Iran’s Regime Spirals Into Chaos as Crises Escalate

Iran protests have put the mullahs' regime in a deadlock.

Written by Hamideh Taati on 17 January 2020 .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

January 17, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

Iran’s Regime Spirals Into Chaos as Crises Escalate.

The root of the chaos:

To get to the root of all the ongoing chaos in the Iranian regime, one only needs to briefly look at the events in the past few weeks.

January 3: Iran’s terrorist in chief Qassem Soleimani is killed in a U.S. drone strike.

January 8: The regime launches a supposed retaliatory strike on U.S. bases in Iraq. But it later becomes evident that the regime had informed the Iraqis to avoid causing casualties and further triggering the wrath of the U.S. The attack had minimal damage and no casualties, further highlighting the regime’s weakening state in waging war in the region.

January 8: On the same day Iran launched missiles against Iraq, the IRGC shot down a civilian airplane flying from Tehran to Kyiv, Ukraine, killing all 176 passengers and crew members.

The U.S. Department of Defense declared it has undeniable evidence that the Iranian regime had shot down the airplane.

January 10: The U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on the Iranian regime, including several top officials.

January 11: The Iranian regime’s military admits to having targeted and destroyed the Ukrainian passenger plane.

January 11: On the evening of the same day, protests erupt in several Iranian cities. Protesters chant slogans directly targeting Khamenei and calling for the overthrow of the Iranian regime.

January 12: A memo by the U.S. State Department preventing American diplomats from meeting Iranian dissidents is revoked. “Posts should welcome opportunities to meet with and learn from members of the Iranian diaspora community,” a new directive reads.

January 14: European powers trigger the dispute mechanism of the Iran nuclear deal in response to the regime’s continued negligence of its commitments under the pact.

A large crowd of #IranProtesters join the students from Amir Kabir University in detesting the tyrants, be it the Shah (the previous tyrant) or the current Supreme Leader, #Khamenei. January 11, 2020, Hafez Street (AmirKabir Univ)#IranProtests#FreeIran2020 pic.twitter.com/bqtVNenTVa — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) January 16, 2020

Protesters in Sanandaj call Khamenei a “murderer”

Installation of Maryam Rajavi's message on Qassem Soleimani's death by MEK Resistance Units.

***

Friday, January 17, 2020, marks the 64th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 704 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

