Khamenei’s Speech at Friday Prayer Sermon Demonstrates His Absolute Deadlock

Iran: Khamenei faces absolute deadlock in the face of waves of Iran protests.

Written by Mansoureh Galestan on 18 January 2020 .

Iranian regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led Tehran’s Friday prayer sermon for the first time in after eight years on Friday, January 17, which demonstrates the importance of recent developments for the mullahs’ regime.

The developments include the regime’s intentional shooting down of a passenger jet, the popular demonstrations which followed this crimes and regime’s failed attempts to portray war criminal, the eliminated Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, as a national hero.

Repeating lies about “millions” of people taking part in state ceremonies held for eliminated terrorist Qassem Soleimani, Khamenei desperately tried to reduce concerns among the regime’s forces and prevent the increasing defection from his regime.

As the regime’s highest authority, Khamenei’s remarks over the IRGC’s intentional downing of a Ukrainian airliner, which left 176 innocent people killed, once again confirms his culpability in this crime and that it was not a mistake. He also tried to downgrade this crime and said “They attempted to portray this in a manner” to cloak the state ceremonies for Soleimani and the regime’s missile attack targeting military bases housing U.S. soldiers in Iraq.

Outraged by the Iranian people’s hatred toward his regime and particularly torching of Soleimani’s pictures Khamenei said, “Those few hundred people who insulted the image of Qassem Soleimani.”

The National Council of Resistance of Iran said in a statement on Friday, simultaneous with Khamenei’s speech, defiant youth and members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI, Mujahedin-e Khalq or MEK) “Resistance Units”, “torched posters of the eliminated terror master Qassem Soleimani in different parts of Tehran and in other Iranian cities, including Kerman, Zanjan, Iranshahr, Fassa, Lahijan, Tabriz, Zahedan, and Masjed Soleiman.”

Mr. Mohammad Mohadessin, chair of the NCRI’s Foreign Affairs Committee, took position over Khamenei’s desperate speech. He wrote on Twitter, “In gathering Bassiji thugs across the country, Khamenei tried to confront the crippling blow with the termination of Soleimani and chants of death to Khamenei, and IRGC you’re ISIS by millions of Iranians. He displayed his deadly impasse & increased the nation’s rage.”

“Khamenei dubbed the Quds Force, an international terrorist organization, as ‘combatants without borders, and a humane institution with great humanitarian instincts & tolerance towards everything and everyone,” Mr. Mohadessin added.

Referring to the regime’s institutionalized terrorism, which Khamenei confirmed in his speech; and the Iranian people’s determination to topple this regime Mr. Mohadessin wrote, “Nevertheless, he admitted that the main task of Qods Force’s crime is to secure the regime’s stability inside Iran. He described millions of Iranians who chant ‘neither Gaza nor Lebanon, my life only for Iran,’ as beguiled and unwilling to sacrifice for his despicable regime.”

