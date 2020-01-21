Iran Protests: UN Experts Should Have Immediate Access to Detention Centers in Iran - Amnesty International

Written by Hamideh Taati on 21 January 2020 .

January 21, 2020:

Our thoughts and prayers are with our afflicted compatriots in flood-hit Sistan and Baluchestan and several other provinces.

The clerical regime has left our towns and villages defenseless in the face of natural disasters, spending the country’s wealth on domestic suppression and murder, and also on war and terrorism in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

Update on Iran Protests:

UN Experts Should Have Immediate Access to Detention Centers in Iran

Amnesty International initiated a “Take Action” campaign urging that United Nations experts are “given immediate access to detention centers” in Iran to ensure the well-being of the Iran protests’ detainees.

Referring to the regime’s deadly crackdown on the protesters during the nationwide Iran protests in November, Amnesty International wrote, “The Iranian authorities have been violently crushing protests in Iran, using unlawful, including lethal, force and arbitrarily arresting thousands. Now, those arrested are at risk of torture and other ill-treatment. Act now and call for their release.”

Marking the anniversary of Massoud Rajavi's release from prison in 1979 by PMOI/MEK Resistance Units.

Iran, January 20, 2020—Members of “Resistance Units” and a vast network supporting the Iranian opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) inside Iran are marking the anniversary of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi’s release from the Shah’s prisons. Rajavi was among the last political prisoners released on January 20, 1979, just three weeks prior to the February 11, 1979, anti-monarchical revolution.

NCRI Statement:

In the early hours of Sunday, January 19, 2020, defiant youth targeted the IRGC’s so-called Mohammad Rasoulollah base in Tehran’s Jannat-Abad District.

In another development, in the early hours of this morning, Monday, January 20, 2020, defiant youth targeted the Command HQ of the State Security Force in Mashhad’s Malek-Abad Boulevard.

Tuesday, January 21, 2020, marks the 68th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

