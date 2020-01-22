Iran Protests: Cross-Party UK Members of Parliament Strongly Support Iran Protests

January 22, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

Cross-party UK Members of Parliament strongly support Iran Protests

At a conference in the House of Commons on Tuesday, 21 January, cross-party MPs and Members of House of Lords discussed the future UK Policy on Iran following the recent protests in the country. The cross-party speakers stressed that the waves of popular protests across Iran since December 2017 with chants targeting the regime, its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), are the public rejection of the ruling theocracy and a nationwide demand for change and a democratic, free Iran. They strongly supported the protests which continue across the country despite authorities’ brutal response with the IRGC and Security Forces killing at least 1,500 protesters and arresting thousands of others.

Lord Singh of Wimbledon CBE:

I've applaud the commitment to secular government given by @Maryam_Rajavi & #NCRI.

I'm confident that before too long the tyranny of Mullahs will be replaced by a true democracy that respects human rights, gender equality & freedom of belief for all. pic.twitter.com/uafjupPHqG — Dowlat Nowrouzi (@DowlatNowrouzi) January 21, 2020

***

Wednesday, January 22, 2020, marks the 69th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

