Tuesday 28th Jan 2020 

News: Iran protests

Iran Protests: Iranian Political Prisoner’s Physical Condition Reported Critical

Inhumane conditions of detainees of Iran protests and political prisoners in Iranian regime's prisons

Written by Hamideh Taati on .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

January 28, 2020:

Iran news in brief, January 28, 2020

Iran: Father of Slain Protester Accused of “Corruption on Earth”.

Iranian Political Prisoner’s Physical Condition Reported Critical.

Anti-Iranian Regime Protests Erupt yet Again in Iraq.

Update on Iran Protests:

Latest News on Iran - January 27th, 2020
Iranian Aircraft Blocks the Mahshahr Highway.
Canada Won’t Give Up Until Credible Answers on Iran Crash.
Rockets Strike the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, U.S. Official Says.
Iraq Buys Iranian Gas, But Doesn’t Pay.
Iraq- International support for Iraqi Protests.

Diaspora affirms support for Iran protests.
Iranians rally in Amsterdam on Saturday, Jan 25 to confirm their support for the ongoing movement in Iran asking for regime change in the country. Similar rallies were held in Stockholm, Vienna, Goteborg, and Oslo.

The physical condition of political prisoner Akbar Bagheri is critical, and he is very weak, in a way that he can’t even stand on his own legs. He needs urgent medical treatment and surgery in a hospital outside of the prison. 

A wounded Iranian protester, Reza Abbasi, passed away from an infection 3 weeks ago. Reza was shot during Iran Protests in Isfahan on Nov. 19. Many protesters were arrested in hospitals. 

35-year-old Reza Alipour was shot and killed by the state security forces during the November Iran Protests in Sadra district, near Shiraz, southern Iran. At least 1,500 protesters were killed for demanding their Human Rights. 

The outspoken father of slain protester, Pouya Bakhtiari, accused of “corruption on earth”, according to his family. 

 

*** 

What Are the Iran Protests of 2019? 

Tuesday, January 28, 2020, marks the 75th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests. 

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far. 

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees 

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING: 

Number of uprising cities: 191 

Number of martyrs: At least 1500 

Number of injured: More than 4,000 

Number of detainees: More than 12,000 

Read more: Iran Protests: Detained Protesters Scalded with Boiling Hot Water 

 

