Iran Protests: U.S. Congress Resolution in Support of Iranian People’s Nationwide Uprising for a Free Iran

Written by Staff Writer on 29 January 2020 .

January 29, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

House Passes a Resolution in Support of Iranian People’s Nationwide Uprising for a Free Iran, Condemns Oppressive Regime

Washington, DC – January 28, 2020 -- Ms. Soona Samsami, the U.S. Representative of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US), welcomed the unanimous passing of H.Res.752 entitled “Supporting the rights of the people of Iran to free expression, condemning the Iranian regime for its crackdown on legitimate protests, and for other purposes” in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“This timely bipartisan resolution sends an unequivocal and powerful message to the people of Iran that U.S. Congress fully supports them in their nationwide uprising for a free Iran and that it strongly condemns the massacre perpetrated by the Iranian regime in November,” Ms. Samsami said.

Ms. Samsami added: “The NCRI’s President-elect, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, has repeatedly underscored that the slaughter of protesters in November was a manifest case of a crime against humanity and, therefore, the United Nations Security Council must take urgent action to halt the killings and suppression and secure the release of those arrested.”

Wednesday, January 29, 2020, marks the 76th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

