Iran Protests: Revolutionary Court Judges Extort Protesters to Set Them Free

Iran Human Rights Monitor has reported that Revolutionary Court judges blackmail protesters arrested during Iran protests in November to set them Free.

Written by Hamideh Taati on 31 January 2020 .

January 31, 2020:

New protest reports from various cities of Iran, including Gorgan in the north and Ahvaz in the southwest.

Iran, January 31, 2020—Locals in the Afsaran district of Gorgan, a major city in northern Iran, rallied on Thursday, January 30, protesting the incompetence and indifference of the regime’s municipality officials. People were seen gathering in the streets and blocking roads with tires, demanding officials finally live up to their pledges of launching an initiative known as the “Gorgan Gulf” plan.

Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the NCRI wrote on twitter:

Unfortunately, the world is silent vis-à-vis the regime’s crimes inside Iran. Outside Iran, the clerical regime is the main cause of instability and wars in the Middle East.

Iran Human Rights Monitor has reported that the Revolutionary Court judges extort protesters arrested during Iran protests in November to set them Free. The two Revolutionary Court judges are Moghisseh and Amouzad. At their court hearings, the two Revolutionary Court judges tell the jailed protesters to pay them between 100 to 150 million tomans in bribes to win their freedom, otherwise, they would be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Siamak Momeni, 18, was among those arrested during Iran protests in November. He committed suicide on January 25, in the Greater Tehran Penitentiary. A reliable source said Judge Amouzad had told Siamak Momeni at court, that he must pay a heavy amount of money to gain his freedom. Siamak had responded, “I’m just a deliveryman and don’t have such a big money.” Then the judge told him, “So, you will be sentenced to 10 years and you’ll remain in jail until your hair becomes the color of your teeth.”

Iran news in brief, January 31, 2020

U.S. Sanctions Top Iran Nuclear Official.

Head of the Albanian Socialist Movement for Integration Party Visits Ashraf-3

Iran: Revolutionary Court Judges Extort Protesters to Set Them Free.

The Iranian regime's political isolation is continuously growing, both regionally and globally.

Under these conditions, Tehran’s diplomatic institutions can't make any moves without creating more problems, including political strife inside the regime.

Dezful, Khuzestan Province, SW #Iran

Albania will continue to shelter Mojahedin (PMOI/MEK) - PM Edi Rama tells NATO press conference January 29, 2020—Albania continues to shelter Mojahedin (PMOI/MEK) Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stated in a press conference with NATO Secretary-General.

***

Friday, January 31, 2020, marks the 78th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

Read more: Iran Protests: Some Injured in November Uprising Passed Away in Iran

