Iran Protests: Torching Pictures of Khamenei and Soleimani in Tehran and Other Iranian Cities by Defiant Youth

Torching pictures of supreme leader Khamenei and Soleimani terror master of Iran's Regime

Written by Hamideh Taati on 01 February 2020 .

February 1, 2020:

Iran news in brief, February 1, 2020

Iran: Torching Pictures of Khamenei, Soleimani in Tehran, Other Cities.

New Protest Reports from Various Cities of Iran.

Iran’s Regime Bans Jailed Protester from Attending Father’s Funeral.

Update on Iran Protests:

NCRI Statement:

Earlier Friday, January 31, 2020, defiant youth set fire to pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the criminal commander of the Qods Force, Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran and in Isfahan, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Rasht, Golestan, Ilam, Behbahan, and Kamyaran.

Rebellious youth torch images of Qassem Soleimani and Ali Khamenei-Jan. 2020

NetBlocks.org: Update: Multiple networks in #Iran have been disrupted again for the fourth consecutive evening.

Each incident lasts around five hours resulting in severe slowdowns and outages for affected internet users.

NetBlocks.org: Update: Multiple networks in #Iran have been disrupted again for the fourth consecutive evening.

Each incident lasts around five hours resulting in severe slowdowns and outages for affected internet users.

Romanian refugee rights org. expresses solidarity with Iran protests.

Romanian refugee rights org. expresses solidarity with Iran protests.

Iran bans jailed protester from attending father’s funeral

The many requests by the 29yr old political prisoner, distraught from his father's untimely death, were denied by prison officials. His taxi driver father died in a car accident.

#Iran bans jailed protester from attending father’s funeral

The many requests by the 29yr old political prisoner, distraught from his father's untimely death, were denied by prison officials. His taxi driver father died in a car accident.

Read more: https://t.co/KOwF7UVDpL — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) January 31, 2020

There is no news of the whereabouts of Abbas Zarei, a 24-year old protester arrested on Nov 19 Iran Protests by security forces in Shiraz, Iran. His life could be in danger.

There is no news of the whereabouts of Abbas Zarei, a 24-year old protester arrested on Nov 19 Iran Protests by security forces in Shiraz, Iran. His life could be in danger.

His life could be in danger. #FreeAllProtesters pic.twitter.com/PCfwEpHqiJ — IRAN HRM (@IranHrm) January 31, 2020

70 days of no news about the whereabouts and condition of Alireza Tumar, a photographer who was arrested by security forces during November #IranProtests in Vanak Square in Tehran, Iran. His life could be in danger.

70 days of no news about the whereabouts and condition of Alireza Tumar, a photographer who was arrested by security forces during November #IranProtests in Vanak Square in Tehran, Iran. His life could be in danger.

His life could be in danger. #FreeAllProtesters pic.twitter.com/OjYWgaXUYe — IRAN HRM (@IranHrm) January 31, 2020

Some protesters arrested during the November Iran Protests have been detained in the Greater Tehran Penitentiary (GTP) on fabricated and bogus charges, says political prisoner Soheil Arabi.

Some protesters arrested during the November Iran Protests have been detained in the Greater Tehran Penitentiary (GTP) on fabricated and bogus charges, says political prisoner Soheil Arabi.



https://t.co/bAMQg8aQbx — IRAN HRM (@IranHrm) January 31, 2020

For far too long, women activists in Iran are invisible.

Speakup for the voiceless women activists in Iran as the regime continues to pressure them and silence them in prison.

For far too long, #women #activists in Iran are invisible..

Speakup for the voiceless #womenactivists in Iran as the regime continues to pressure them and silence them in prison. #FreeIran2020 https://t.co/Xo6duIWbWX — NCRI Women's Committee (@womenncri) February 1, 2020

Saturday, February 1, 2020, marks the 79th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

