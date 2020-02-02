Iran Protests: Protests and Strikes of Workers in Different Parts of Iran

Protests and Strikes of Workers in Different Parts of Iran Continue.

Written by Hamideh Taati on 02 February 2020 .

February 2, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

Strike of Apadana petrochemical workers in Asaluyeh, Bushehr Province.

On Saturday, February 1, 2020, the Apadana petrochemical workers in Asaluyeh, southwest Iran, went on strike in protest of their six months' delayed pay.

On Sunday, February 2, 2020, a group of workers in Khuzestan province's Water and Wastewater Company rallied in front of the company building to protest their delayed wages.

Khuzestan, Mahshahr Port February 2, 2020: Arvand petrochemical workers protest.

The city is on holiday ahead of the weekend, but workers are still standing with placards facing Arvand Petrochemical in the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone and the Persian Gulf Holding subcommittee. Despite that, their number has dwindled, but one says, "We'll start again next week."

On February 1, the Arvand petrochemical workers' rally appears to be prolonged. A local worker said this.

"Although this petrochemical unit has a high turnover, its workers are unaffected by it," he added. As a result, our protests are not over now. Workers' rally continues on February 2.

Feb. 2 Mahshahr SW #Iran

Workers of the services dept. of the Arvand Petrochemical Company held a protest gathering today to demand job security. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/BA8zWxBoSB — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) February 2, 2020

Video shows Iranian Kurds carrying a border porter (aka "Kolbar") who was stuck in a blizzard while trying to evade an IRGC ambush.

There were reports yesterday that around 23 kolbars went missing in a blizzard in western Iran.

Video shows #Iranian Kurds carrying a border porter (aka "Kolbar") who was stuck in a blizzard while trying to evade an IRGC ambush. There were reports yesterday that around 23 kolbars went missing in a blizzard in western #Iran. pic.twitter.com/WyYCgJkMAk — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) February 2, 2020



Rebellious youths torch posters of terrorist Qassem Soleimani -Jan 31, 2020

MEK Resistance Units install banners of Massoud Rajavi and Maryam Rajavi in Tehran and Borazjan.

January 31, 2020—Iranian opposition group PMOI/MEK network members inside Iran install banners of Massoud Rajavi & Maryam Rajavi in Tehran and Borazjan.

Saturday, February 2, 2020, marks the 80th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

