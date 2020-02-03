Iran Protests: Demonstrations by Iranians Supporters of the NCRI and MEK Around the World in Support of the Nationwide Uprising

Supporters of the NCRI and MEK Around the World Took Part in Rallies in Support Iran Protests

Written by Hamideh Taati on 03 February 2020 .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

February 3, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

Demonstrations by Iranians around the world in support of the nationwide uprising of the Iranian people and the Resistance Units in Canada were held in Ottawa and Toronto, Norway, in Oslo, Sweden, in the cities of Yotobori and Malmö, in Denmark in Copenhagen and Aarhus.

Free Iran rallies, held by Iranian diaspora will continue demanding:

Human Rights for Iran

Recognition of full rights for Iran Protests

Action by Intl. community to hold UNSC meeting

#FreeIran rallies, held by Iranian diaspora will continue demanding

#HumanRights for Iran

Recognition of full rights for #IranProtests

Action by Intl. community to hold #UNSC meeting https://t.co/CrY0KcngZp pic.twitter.com/XwQHC9Rqa1 — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) February 2, 2020

***

Monday, February 3, 2020, marks the 81st day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

