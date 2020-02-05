Iran Protests: The Iranian Regime’s Judiciary, Sentenced Eight Political Activists, to a Total of 72 Years in Prison

Long term imprisonment for political activists in Iran.

Written by Hamideh Taati on 05 February 2020 .

February 5, 2020:

Iranian Political Activists Sentenced to Lengthy Prison Terms.

Iran: Several Protests Reported in Various Cities.

Qatari Airliner Pilot Also Reported Ukrainian Passenger Jet Shootdown.

STRUAN STEVENSON wrote in an article about Iran Protests:

A new revolution is coming. The brave MEK resistance units who planned and abetted the recent uprising are preparing the ground for the regime's overthrow. EU must ensure that they are on the right side of history.

UPDATE ON IRAN PROTESTS:

NCRI Statement:

Iran: Posting Messages, Pictures of Resistances Leadership as Sham Parliamentary Elections Draws Closer

MY VOTE: OVERTHROW, DEATH TO KHAMENEI, HAIL TO RAJAVI”

Iran: 5 February 2020 - Posting messages, pictures of Maryam and Massoud Rajavi before sham elections.

Iran: Posting messages, pictures of Resistances Leadership as sham parliamentary elections draw closer “My vote: Overthrow, death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi” On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, as the sham parliamentary election draws closer, Resistance Units posted pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in different parts of Tehran, and in Shiraz, Arak, Behbahan, Tabriz, Abadan, Ardakan, Babolsar, and Dezful.

The Iranian Regime’s Judiciary, Sentenced Eight Political Activists, to a Total of 72 Years in Prison.

Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the NCRI wrote on twitter:

Lengthy prison sentences for political activists are inhuman and must be condemned.

Iran Human Rights Monitor Monthly Report – January 2020

January was marked by further clampdown on freedom of expression and assembly in Iran.

Major protests broke out on January 10-13 in reaction to the downing of a passenger airliner by the IRGC.

A Ukrainian Airliner Boeing 737 was shot down early morning on January 8, just minutes after it took off for Kiev, capital of Ukraine, from Tehran’s Khomeini Airport. All the 176 passengers and crew onboard were killed.

The monthly report of Iran Human Rights Monitor – January 2020 briefly glances over #humanrights conditions in #Iran over the past month.https://t.co/Xg6AOjxE7z — IRAN HRM (@IranHrm) February 4, 2020

***

Wednesday, February 5, 2020, marks the 83rd day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

Read more: Iranian Regime's Judiciary Uses Drugs to Break Detained Young Protesters

