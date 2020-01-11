Simultaneous With EU Council’s Session, NCRI and MEK Supporters Rally in Belgium for a Free Iran

Iranians, supporters of the PMOI-MEK and the NCRI, on Friday held a protest rally in Brussels, Belgium, near the EU headquarters

Iranians, supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI, Mujahedin-e Khalq or MEK) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), on Friday held a protest rally in Brussels, Belgium, near the European Union’s headquarters.

This protest was simultaneous with the Council of the European Union’s session and its possible discussion on Iran. The protesters urged the EU to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers, initiate the UN trigger mechanism and reinstate six United Nations Security Council’s resolutions against the regime.

While referring to the regime’s recent breach of the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the MEK and NCRI supporters urged the EU member states to reimpose UN Security Council’s resolutions against the regime.

The protesters also expressed their solidarity with the victims of the Ukrainian passenger jet, which was exploded by the regime’s missile on Wednesday.

This rally was attended by Paulo Casaca, a former Member of the European Parliament; Claude Moniquet, CEO of the European Strategic Intelligence and Security Center; NCRI member Mr. Hamid Reza Taherzadeh and chairs of various Iranian associations in Belgium.

The MEK supporters held pictures of the NCRI’s president-elect Maryam Rajavi and the leader of the Iranian Resistance Massoud Rajavi.

The protesters called the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, an irreparable blow to the Iranian regime. They also highlighted that Soleimani was responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands of people in Iran and around the world. He was killed on January 3, during a U.S. airstrike, in Iraq.

The MEK and NCRI supporters also declared their solidarity with the nationwide Iran protests and their brave compatriots risen in over 190 cities.

The participants held banners which read: “Qassem Soleimani and IRGC massacred 1500 protesters, wounded 4,000 and detained 12,000 in November,” and “[EU] Stop appeasing the mullahs’ regime and recognize the right of the Iranian people to resistance and freedom.”

The protest by the NCRI and MEK supporters in Brussels was widely covered by European and international media organizations. Dozens of news agencies, including Reuters, Associated Press, Belga News Agency, local and international television, as well as Arab media participated in this rally and gave coverage.

