Iran Regime’s Infighting Intensifies as Zarif Speaks of Negotiations With the U.S.

Written by Shahriar Kia on 28 January 2020 .

On January 24, the Iranian regime’s foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Germany’s Der Spiegel that the regime “won't rule out negotiations with Washington, even after General Qassem Soleimani's assassination, if the U.S. changes course and lifts sanctions.”

This was such a ridiculous demand that the United States President Donald Trump simply wrote on Twitter in Farsi “No Thanks.”

Iranian Foreign Minister says Iran wants to negotiate with The United States, but wants sanctions removed. @FoxNews @OANN No Thanks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

After Zarif’s interview with Der Spiegel, those close to the faction of the regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, called Zarif a traitor. They went as far as demanding Zarif’s impeachment in the regime’s parliament.

As the Iranian regime reaches its end, infighting between the rival factions over more share of power and keeping this regime alive intensifies. Each faction describes its own method as the best way out of the regime’s incessant crises, accusing the other faction of collusion with the “enemy.” These infightings have intensified because of the irreparable blows that the regime has suffered in the last few months.

The regime’s latest crisis started with the nationwide Iran protests in November over the sudden fuel price hike, then the elimination of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force commander on January 3, the IRGC’s downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet and the subsequent protests by students against the regime and finally, Europe, the most dedicated party to the nuclear agreement with the regime, triggering the dispute mechanism over the regime’s non-compliance and continuous breach of the its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

A reminder

It’s important to recall Zarif’s position in defending the now-dead terror master of the regime and his active role in providing diplomatic cover for Soleimani’s terrorists, like the so-called diplomat Assadollah Assadi, who was arrested in July 2018 for attempting to bomb the annual “Free Iran” gathering in France, held by the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

Belgium Extends Sentence for #Iran'ian Regime Terrorist Involved in Plot Against Opposition Conference

According to Belga news agency, the verdict was given by the first branch of Antwerp’s criminal court. The verdict underlines that Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian regime... pic.twitter.com/u79YaJdjM5 — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) January 23, 2019

Zarif now speaks of negotiations and forgoes the elimination of Soleimani. Yet after Soleimani’s death, Zarif was among the first regime officials who mourned the eliminated vicious criminal. He wrote on Twitter: “The US’s act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani- the most effective force fighting Daesh Al Qaeda et al- is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation. The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism.”

“Commander Soleimani and I never felt we have any differences. We have been working together closely for over 20 years,” Zarif told the state-run daily Entekhab on September 1, 2019.

On November 5, 2018, Zarif told the regime’s Parliament: “We are not a system that operates on its own… How can we do anything in this country without reporting it? It is not as though we have sought to do anything contrary to the wishes of His Eminence the [Supreme] Leader.”

Javad Zarif, Iran regime's FM, threatened Iranian protesters in Stockholm to death, brazenly boasting that the regime’s agents & operatives would not let them live for a minute & eat them alive

https://t.co/VbQsCKkju0#Iran #Ban_Zarif #NoImpunity4Mullahs #Zarif_inte_vaelkommen — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) August 22, 2019

This once again confirms the regime’s absolute deadlock and demonstrates how the supreme leader has lost his power in unifying the regime and his desperation in choosing a way to resolve the regime’s increasing crises.

In a nutshell, Zarif and the faction he represents are not looking for peace, they are desperate to find a solution to the regime’s crises. This infighting only weakens the regime in its entirety, paving the way for more anti-regime protests.

#MEK @gobadi:“#Zarif &all of the officials of the regime must b held accountable for #CrimesAgainstHumanity.Any invitation to these criminals amounts to complicity in the crimes perpetrated by this regime. The mullahs’ regime must b banished by the intl community.”#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/daehq6LTte — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) December 3, 2019

The people of Iran however have clearly ruled out these solutions by chanting “down with the dictator” and “Reformist, Hardliner, the game is over.” The Iranian people’s nationwide uprising has demonstrated their will to overthrow this dictatorship in its entirety.

