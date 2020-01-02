The Attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq and Iran Regime’s Downfall Crisis

Iraq-Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad -31, December 2019, by Iran-backed militia.

Written by Mansoureh Galestan on 02 January 2020 .

Following the attack on the United States embassy in Baghdad by the Iranian regime’s proxy forces on Tuesday, December 31, in response to the US airstrike on the Kataib Hezbollah's camps in Iraq and Syria, the equations in Iraq changed against the Iranian regime.

The Popular Mobilization Force (PMF) leaders and well-known agents of the mullahs' regime in Iraq, such as Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, commander of the Kataib Hezbollah; Hadi Al- Ameri, commander of the terrorist Badr Corps; Faleh Fayyad al-Qaisi, and Nawaz al-Qaisi chief Al-Haq, participated in In the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and were personally leading this assault.

Some experts see the attack on the U.S. embassy as an important turning point in U.S. relations with the Iranian regime. This is because, unlike the past, the U.S. has attacked the bases of Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi surrogate group of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in response to the regime’s proxy attacks against U.S. interests, and made no distinction between the Iranian regime and its proxy forces.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!” said U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing Iran’s regime had organized the attack.

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

“The attack today was orchestrated by terrorists – Abu Mahdi al Muhandis and Qays al-Khazali – and abetted by Iranian proxies – Hadi al Amari and Faleh al-Fayyad. All are pictured below outside our embassy,” said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in this regard.

The attack today was orchestrated by terrorists – Abu Mahdi al Muhandis and Qays al-Khazali – and abetted by Iranian proxies – Hadi al Amari and Faleh al-Fayyad. All are pictured below outside our embassy. pic.twitter.com/2QfGGrfmDd — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 31, 2019

With the Iranian regime’s attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq, the regime’s crisis has entered a more acute phase. Seemingly, the regime's goal of attacking the U.S. embassy was to divert the goal of the Iraqi people's uprising and the attention that demonstrators received. The uprising’s main slogan was the expulsion of the Iranian regime from Iraq.

In this regard, the mullahs' regime launched 11 attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq within the last two months. But since the attacks were mostly a case of ‘testing the waters,’ primarily hitting around the bases, the U.S. didn’t respond by force. This made the regime even more emboldened. During the last attack on December 26 on the K1 base in Kirkuk, a U.S. civilian contractor was killed, and several U.S. soldiers were wounded. The attack was followed by a heavy backlash from the U.S. government, launching an airstrike on seven Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah garrisons.

Following the bombing and heavy U.S. military response, the regime faced a dilemma. If it had not responded to the U.S. attack, its weakness in the existing balance of power would have resulted in the sudden and enormous defection of its forces in Iraq and Iran. On the other hand, the regime had to accept the consequences of responding to this attack.

It seems that the regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, has chosen the second path due to the recent nationwide Iran protests and the need to maintain his repressive forces. On the other hand, some political observers say Khamenei is also counting on the U.S. president's presumed restriction because of the U.S. election year.

This dilemma and a new wave of the crisis have aggravated the regime’s infightings. The proponents of either option accuse the other that the alternative would lead the regime to its destruction and ultimate downfall. Therefore, as the regime enters a new phase of tension with the United States, its crises of imminent downfall, which has entered an irreversible phase after the November uprising, and the uprising of the Iraqi people, has shaken the regime’s pillars of existence. These crises will accelerate the ultimate overthrow of the mullahs' regime.

Print Email