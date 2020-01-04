Zarif Mourning Soleimani’s Death Exposes the Myth of Moderation Inside Iran’s Regime

Written by Shahriar Kia on 04 January 2020

On Friday, a notorious criminal and the world’s number one terrorist, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a United States airstrike in Iraq. Soleimani was the commander of the terrorist Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The people of Iran and millions of citizens around the world rejoiced after his death, and the Iranian regime received an irreparable blow. One of those people who wholeheartedly mourned Soleimani was Mohammad Javad Zarif, the regime’s so-called “moderate” foreign minister.

Zarif’s mourning over Soleimani’s death exposes the reality that moderation and moderates inside the regime are fictional and the regime’s apologists such as Zarif and terrorists like Soleimani are two sides of the same coin.

Zarif, as a close friend of Qassem Soleimani, wrote on Twitter: “The US’s act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani- the most effective force fighting Daesh Al Qaeda et al- is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation. The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism.”

On several occasions, Zarif had praised Soleimani.

In an interview with the state-run daily Entekhab on September 1, 2019, Zarif said: “Commander Soleimani and I never felt we have any differences. We have been working together closely for over 20 years…During the U.S. attack on Iraq, as Iran’s representative in New York, I … had the greatest coordination with commander Soleimani. Subsequently, when I became minister, the two of us decided to make sure we meet at least once a week when we were both in Tehran to review the latest developments and undertake the necessary coordination.”

On November 5, 2018, Zarif told the regime’s Parliament: “We are not a system that operates on its own… How can we do anything in this country without reporting it? It is not as though we have sought to do anything contrary to the wishes of His Eminence the [Supreme] Leader.”

Zarif had also congratulated Soleimani over receiving a special military order from the regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Zarif’s support for terrorism is not limited to his relationship with Soleimani. When the U.S. designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization in April 2019, Zarif went to the IRGC’s headquarters and expressed his full support for the terrorists. He said this meeting was an honor for him.

In July 2015, in meetings with Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad in Damascus and Hizballah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Zarif praised them for “fighting terrorism” and coordinating for suppressing and killing Syrian people. In January 2014, he paid tribute to top Hizballah terrorist Imad Mughniyeh and laid a wreath on his grave.

Zarif has not just expressed his support for terrorists; he has also used his ministry’s facilities to provide diplomatic cover for the regime’s terrorists and facilitate their operations. In June 2018, the Iranian regime’s so-called “diplomat” Assadolah Assadi and three other terrorists were arrested, while attempting to bomb the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) at the annual “Free Iran” gathering in Paris.

Zarif’s European trip in August 2019 was met with various protests by Iranians. Following these protests, Zarif became angry and threatened the Iranian dissidents with death, saying they will be “eaten alive.”

Given all this, as the NCRI’s president-elect Mrs. Maryam Rajavi stated after the death of Soleimani on Friday: “The international community, especially the European Union, must end the policy of appeasement and recognize the right of the Iranian people to resist and rise for freedom to replace popular sovereignty in place of the mullahs’ rule.”

