Albania Expels Two More Of The Iranian Diplomat Terrorists

Two Iranian Diplomat Terrorists were expelled from Albania on January 15, 2020

Albania expelled two Iranian diplomats on Wednesday, a year after expelling the Iranian regime ambassador. They were expelled for their illegal activities in Albania. The diplomat terrorists that have been expelled are Mohammad Ali Arz Peimanemati and Seyed Ahmad Hosseini Alast.

Albania has asked the two diplomat terrorists to leave Albani immediately.

Reuters wire said: "Albania, which hosts a camp for thousands of members of an exiled Iranian dissident group, expelled two Iranian diplomats on Wednesday, more than a year after kicking out the Iranian ambassador."

In December 2018, Albania had expelled two Iranian diplomats for allegedly engaging in illegal activities that threaten the country's security.

A spokesman from the Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press that the two diplomats were expelled for "violating their diplomatic status."

Last October, in a press conference, Albania’s Police Chief announced the uncovering of a terrorist ring connected to the Iranian regime in that country. The ring was planning to launch attacks on the Iranian opposition movement, the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK). Albanian security services had uncovered this terrorist ring.

