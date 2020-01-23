Crimes of Qassem Soleimani, the IRGC’s Terrorist Qods Force

Written by Mahmoud Hakamian on 23 January 2020 .

After the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, the criminal commander of the IRGC’s terrorist Qods Force, the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said, “Soleimani was both brave and with foresight.

Some have foresight but have no courage. He would walk into the heart of danger. He was convincing and impactful in the policy. Whenever he would report, I would admire him in my heart and with my words. But today, I bow before him, because of everything he initiated in Iran and the region.” As such, Khamenei acknowledged that Soleimani was the regime’s number 2 and symbolized the Supreme Leader’s aura in and out of Iran and that his elimination had been a crushing blow to the regime.

Furthermore, Soleimani controlled the IRGC Quds Force, its vicious unit responsible for extraterritorial operations, he oversaw the theocratic regime's proxy wars in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq, where he commanded all the Iraqi militias. He was responsible and accomplice for all the crimes Iranian regime committed in Iran and the region.

As Struan Stevenson, former member of the European Parliament wrote, “Khomeini created the IRGC as his own version of the Gestapo, to spread their revolutionary policy of violence and terror beyond Iran's borders. The IRGC and its Quds Force offshoot not only brutally enforce the clerical regime's oppressive domination of Iran's population, but it also controls most of the Iranian economy, paying no taxes and funneling resources into the pockets of the ruling elite, while sponsoring terrorism and aggressive military expansionism abroad,”

“In a blind panic, Khamenei instructed Soleimani to mobilize his IRGC thugs to launch a murderous crackdown on the peaceful protesters, during which an estimated 1,500 were murdered, more than 4,000 were wounded and over 12,000 were arrested,” he added.

“Soleimani ordered a systematic shoot-to-kill policy that has seen masked snipers on the roofs of government buildings, indiscriminately shooting unarmed, young protesters in the head and chest. IRGC goons and security agents then scoured the country's hospitals, dragging the wounded from their beds.”

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), described the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, as an irreparable blow to the clerical regime. Mrs. Rajavi emphasized Qassem Soleimani was one of the most vicious criminals in Iran’s history. He was personally involved in the massacre of hundreds of thousands of people in the region and in driving millions of others from their homes. He was also the mastermind of the massacre of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK) in Camp Ashraf in Iraq, and of many other terrorist operations against the Iranian Resistance in that country, in Iran, and in other countries. With his elimination, the process of overthrowing the mullahs will be greatly expedited.

