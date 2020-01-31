Latest News on Iran-January 30, 2020

January 30: Latest News on Iran

Written by Mansoureh Galestan on 30 January 2020 .

Iran to test new missiles under the pretext of sending satellites to orbit

New images from commercial satellites show Iran is preparing to launch Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles in the near future.

Iranian regime’s Minister of Communications, Azari-Jahromi recently announced that the Iranian regime intends to send 6 satellites into orbit.

The Iranian regime has a long history of deception and had previously tested its Ballistic Missiles under the pretext of trying to send satellites into orbit.

#Iran Reime's Space Operation Is Merely a Distraction Technique

The Iranian Regime is facing increased political isolation following its recent announcement of further of missiles tests under the guise of launching three satellites into space.https://t.co/Wd1hIpzqUl pic.twitter.com/5Z7zzsVxND — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) January 7, 2019

Last January, the Iranian regime’s failed attempt to send “Zafar1 Satellite into orbit, was considered an attempt to develop the Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles Technology, by the U.S. officials. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo had announced in a statement following the last January’s failed launch:

“Such vehicles incorporate technologies that are virtually identical and interchangeable with those used in ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles,".

Iranian Regime's upcoming parliamentary election a new height in the regime's infightings

The Iranian regime’s upcoming parliamentary “election” and the growing infighting around that has turned into a major crisis within the regime.

The so-called Guarding Council has rejected at least 90 members of the current regime parliamentarians from running again.

Hassan Rouhani, the Iranian regime’s president, has criticized the Guardian Council, which is close to the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei for disqualifying many candidates from the upcoming February 21 parliamentary elections.

The Guardian Council has rejected appeals by the regime’s president Hassan Rouhani to reconsider the vetting.

On another note, the United States, Spoke Person, Morgan Ortagus, slammed the Iranian regime’s sham election in a Tweet. She wrote:

“Most candidates running in Iran’s next election have been disqualified by the @khamenei_ir appointed Guardian Council. No wonder all the remaining candidates look alike.

